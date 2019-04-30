Joshua Bruder, 33, a senior manager for Moss Adams in Napa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: My main responsibility is helping clients achieve prosperity, however they define it. This usually includes reviewing various types of income tax returns (business, trust and individual) and having regular planning meetings with clients and their professional team - business management, financial advisors, and attorneys. Also, I am responsible for mentoring and developing members of the client service team.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: I have always given my best effort, treated others with respect, asked questions, know when to lead or follow, and act with integrity.

Years with company: 6.5

Length of time in current position: 2 years

Employees: 3,200

Number who report to you: 10

Greatest professional accomplishment: Becoming a senior manager at Moss Adams and taking on the responsibilities that come with it

Greatest professional challenge: Keeping up with ever changing tax law!

Best advice received: No one is perfect: we all make mistakes.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Giving an external presentation about tax law change and the impact to estate planning with another partner from Moss Adams and two attorneys from a local law firm. It was great to collaborate with very successful individuals and share our expertise with others.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: Moss Adams has been growing organically and through strategic business combinations. Also, we provide flexible work arrangements and plan social events inside and outside the office.

Next professional goal: To become a famous person in the estate tax planning. This is an area that I really enjoy to practice in and I love helping individuals and families meet their life goals.

Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration with an option in accounting from California State University, Chico.

Hometown: Chico

Community/nonprofit activities: Grace Church of Napa Valley - I am a member of the finance committee which helps the organization to meet its financial goals. This in turn helps to support the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs to individuals both locally and internationally.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Gary Stewart - CEO Quantum International Group, Inc. He has taken a personal interest in me and in sharing about his experiences throughout his distinguished career.

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Intentional

Typical day at the office: I like to get an early start checking and responding to emails as this usually involves connecting with clients and team members. After that, most of the day is spent finding solutions to complex income tax and business problems.

Best place to work outside of your office: Client locations - I like seeing clients in their space which usually includes a drive through the beautiful North Bay.

Hobbies: I do like to go out wine tasting with my wife. However, we have two kids under three years old so most of my free time is spent with my kids and there is never a dull moment!

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: Dermatologist

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: I would like complete my Masters in Taxation.