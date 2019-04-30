s
Meet Ameriprise Financial Services' Matthew Hunstock, one of North Bay Business Journal's 2019 Forty Under 40

April 29, 2019, 6:03PM
| Updated 30 minutes ago.

Forty Under 40 winner

Age: 38

Financial adviser

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.,

1101 College Ave., Suite 140, Santa Rosa 95404

707-206-7255

www.ameripriseadvisors.com

Matthew Hunstock, 38, financial adviser for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Like most small business owners I have many roles and responsibilities. My main responsibility will always be to help manage the financial affairs of a diverse group of clients. Truly being a resource in the ever changing financial world can be everything from helping to navigate a unique mix of investments to insurance to being a personal financial coach.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Being recognized for work and dedication in the community is an honor and a welcomed responsibility!

Years with company: 7

Length of time in current position: 14 years

Employees: 2

Number who report to you: 2

Greatest professional accomplishment: In 2012 I successfully started my own financial planning practice with great partners & staff plus remarkable clients. In 7 years we have grown from a practice of 2 into 7 Advisors & Staff. During that time our clients have trusted us with $200million in assets to manage for their financial futures. I am excited for that future and being a resource in the community to help with financial literacy to sound investing.

Greatest professional challenge: Preparing to move into your own business where the future is never known until you actually make that move. I likened the move to Sky Diving. You prepare and train but when you make “the jump” it’s only successful after the parachute opens. Leading up to and during can be stressful. I am happy to say that my business parachute did in fact open!

Best advice received: The Golden Rule taught to me by my father. “Do onto others as you would have them do unto you.” A simple saying.... Nevertheless consequential when leading a business in our community where clients entrust you with their financial livelihoods.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being honored in Ameriprise’s Circle of Success Program for the last 4 years running. I was ranked 518 out of 10,000+ of the independent advisors nationwide within Ameriprise.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: Our emphasis on financial planning and its core tenants of financial literacy are integral to our community and nation as a whole. Democracies are a reflection of the people it represents. Right now our families, towns, state, and nation are threatened with deficits and financial challenges. On a micro-economic level we can affect change by teaching financial literacy and educating our community. By educating our community on financial matters we can demand more accountability from our public and private leaders. That will in fact lead to sustainable paths for our economy to follow.

Next professional goal: With our continued growth I would like to double our employee count. Hiring someone allows for them to be empowered with a sustainable career. Which in turn helps the community grow and thrive as well.

Education: A proud Montgomery High School “Viking” graduate (1998), University of California at Santa Barbara bachelor's degree with majors of history and business economics with emphasis in accounting (2003), and California Lutheran University MBA with an emphasis in financial planning (2006), which led to me becoming a certified financial planner in 2007.

Hometown: Santa Rosa!

Community/nonprofit activities: I am very proud to still be involved with the Santa Rosa Young Professionals Network as a former board member of four years. It is important to network & grow with today’s and tomorrow’s business, non-profit, and public leaders. I’m also excited to be involved for the last 9+ years with Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation Investment Committee and help sustain such an important part of our community. Last year I termed out of my five-year term as the Financial Planning representative and board member of the Redwood Empire Estate Planning Council. This organization is made up of some of the best local attorneys, financial planners, CPAs, nonprofits, and private fiduciaries in the community. Later this year I will look forward to participating in the “Catwalk for a Cure” Breast Cancer & Women Services fundraising event again. It’s an extra special event for me as I did meet my wife there!

Mentor/admired businessperson: That would have to be my Dad, Dr. Alan Hunstock. Not only did he have to put up with me and my two sisters, but he did this while helping patients locally as a Neurosurgeon and working long hours. This is in addition to running a private practice (Northbay Neurological Associates) with a couple of partners and a great supporting office staff. Since his retirement 5 years ago he has shown great resolve and resiliency to continue his battle with terminal cancer. He has always been there and has given important advice when needed. Even though the cancer will overtake him in the coming months he will be leaving a lasting impression of values and guidance. I feel fortunate to have a father and mentor in one.

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Products (too cookie cutter for what we do for our clients)

Typical day at the office: My goal for the day is to meet with as many clients as possible to assist in their investments and planning. Before and after those meetings there is significant research and preparations. In between I will work with my staff, voicemails/emails, and fellow advisors in growing our practice.

Best place to work outside of your office: Soco Coffee! Great brew and not too far from the office!

Hobbies: My hobbies are seasonal based. I try to make it up to Tahoe in the Winter/Spring time to Snowboard as much as possible. Then on non-rain days tennis is my sport. I play everything from tournaments, league, and pick-up games. I do try to fit some golf, Crossfit, photography/videography, classic cars, and travel time in when I can. Lately I have been spending a lot of time with my three children who are all ages 4 and under! Besides constant diaper changes we have a lot of fun walking, reading, and laughingâ€¦ lots of laughing!

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: I really had an affinity for animals so I naturally wanted to be a Veterinarian. My father was in the healthcare field so that helped as well. The closest thing I got to that goal was marrying my lovely wife Kelly who’s has been very active in animal welfare.

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: A goal of our office managing one-quarter of a billion dollars ($250 million).

First job: Minimum waged snack bar attendant & assistant tennis instructor at Santa Rosa’s La Cantera Racquet & Swim Club

Social media you most use: Twitter, still the best in cutting edge news and content

Favorite book: Any book by Michael Lewis, but if I had to pick just one book it would be “Moneyball”. It’s the perfect synergy of finance and sport. I basically devoured that book in a day!

Favorite movie: Another tough choice, but I would have to go with “The Gladiator.” One of my majors in college was history and one of areas I enjoyed was Roman history.

Favorite after-work drink: Any drink that involves good company and better conversation! If I had to choose right now it would be Russian River Brewing’s Damnation.

Last vacation: With a growing business and three kids 4 and under, we are all about the “staycation.” And there is so much in our own backyard. We are all so lucky to live where we do. Though I will say each year our kids get older the travel/distance radius expands.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: Like any good grandparent they rave about our three kids. More importantly they brag about how I am able to balance my family (2 year old twins & my daughter who is 4) and my fast growing business.

Favorite App: “White Noise.” My go to app when I want to calm the kiddos down and help them sleep. As new parents sleep deprivation is no joke!