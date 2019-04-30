Matthew Hunstock, 38, financial adviser for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Like most small business owners I have many roles and responsibilities. My main responsibility will always be to help manage the financial affairs of a diverse group of clients. Truly being a resource in the ever changing financial world can be everything from helping to navigate a unique mix of investments to insurance to being a personal financial coach.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Being recognized for work and dedication in the community is an honor and a welcomed responsibility!

Years with company: 7

Length of time in current position: 14 years

Employees: 2

Number who report to you: 2

Greatest professional accomplishment: In 2012 I successfully started my own financial planning practice with great partners & staff plus remarkable clients. In 7 years we have grown from a practice of 2 into 7 Advisors & Staff. During that time our clients have trusted us with $200million in assets to manage for their financial futures. I am excited for that future and being a resource in the community to help with financial literacy to sound investing.

Greatest professional challenge: Preparing to move into your own business where the future is never known until you actually make that move. I likened the move to Sky Diving. You prepare and train but when you make “the jump” it’s only successful after the parachute opens. Leading up to and during can be stressful. I am happy to say that my business parachute did in fact open!

Best advice received: The Golden Rule taught to me by my father. “Do onto others as you would have them do unto you.” A simple saying.... Nevertheless consequential when leading a business in our community where clients entrust you with their financial livelihoods.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being honored in Ameriprise’s Circle of Success Program for the last 4 years running. I was ranked 518 out of 10,000+ of the independent advisors nationwide within Ameriprise.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: Our emphasis on financial planning and its core tenants of financial literacy are integral to our community and nation as a whole. Democracies are a reflection of the people it represents. Right now our families, towns, state, and nation are threatened with deficits and financial challenges. On a micro-economic level we can affect change by teaching financial literacy and educating our community. By educating our community on financial matters we can demand more accountability from our public and private leaders. That will in fact lead to sustainable paths for our economy to follow.

Next professional goal: With our continued growth I would like to double our employee count. Hiring someone allows for them to be empowered with a sustainable career. Which in turn helps the community grow and thrive as well.

Education: A proud Montgomery High School “Viking” graduate (1998), University of California at Santa Barbara bachelor's degree with majors of history and business economics with emphasis in accounting (2003), and California Lutheran University MBA with an emphasis in financial planning (2006), which led to me becoming a certified financial planner in 2007.