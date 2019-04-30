Janine Johnson, 39, director of accounting advisory services for Pisenti & Brinker in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: My responsibilities include managing our Accounting Advisory Services department, which involves assisting both business and individual clients with their specific accounting, tax, family office, and bookkeeping needs while providing a high level of service. Our department currently has five staff members, which I am responsible for managing and work hard to support their development and growth.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?

My drive for personal and professional growth, along with my dedication in supporting clients and colleagues to ensure they are taken care of.

Years with company: 1

Length of time in current position:1

Employees: 90

Number who report to you: 5

Greatest professional accomplishment: Obtaining my CPA license while working full-time and being promoted to a leadership role quickly thereafter.

Greatest professional challenge: Keeping on top of all of the tax updates in order to pro actively help our clients.

Best advice received: Don’t take life too seriously.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Since joining Pisenti & Brinker, I have assisted in more than doubling the growth of the Accounting Advisory Services department.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in e current economy?

Pisenti & Brinker recently merged with Zainer Rinehart Clark and Centralbooks, which allowed us to combine diverse talent and offer even more customized services to our clients. Our firms works hard to show appreciation for employees as well. In addition to staying competitive with compensation and benefits, our firm provides many additional perks and fun activities for employees, such as family days, after tax parties, and in-office massages.

Next professional goal: Continue the growth of the Accounting Advisory Services department, and supporting staff in continued development.

Education: Bachelors degree in business administration with concentration in accounting

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: I enjoy attending fundraisers and supporting various local animal rescues, as well as taking care of injured or neglected animals whenever given the opportunity. I am also a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, which is a National Leadership and Honors Organization dedicated to developing individuals and serving our community. This organization is focused on promoting an understanding of the service model of leadership, developing leaders who incorporate service into their lives, and engaging students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community in meaningful, relevant service initiatives and raising awareness for worthwhile causes.

Mentor/admired businessperson: My friend and former teacher, Howard Bryan. I started my education with his bookkeeping class with the goal of becoming a bookkeeper, and he encouraged and supported me to take my education all the way and become a CPA.

Typical day at the office: The only typical part about my days are supporting colleagues and clients. I have a nice variety of work that I do, which keeps it interesting.

Best place to work outside of your office: My home office, despite my dog protesting my work by covering my chair in toys.

Hobbies: Baking, hiking, and attending live music events and classic car shows.