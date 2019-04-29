Tara Johnson, assistant vice president and Healdsburg branch manager II for Novato-based Bank of Marin, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Provide legendary service to community & customers by managing efficiencies of the branch, coaching and cross training staff, promoting sales and referrals through leadership of the branch sales culture, building brand awareness & market share.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Breaking generational bias through professionalism, hard work and vision.

Years with company: 9

Length of time in current position: 4 years

Employees: 310

Number who report to you: 2

Greatest professional accomplishment: Going from teller to branch manager in just 6 years and 4 promotions.

Greatest professional challenge: Opening a de novo branch in a brand new market with zero leads and only two employees.

Best advice received: Don’t over think

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Chairing my first ever non-profit event for the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society. We surpassed our donation goal!

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Consistently looking for ways to reward employees for good work through internal promotions, ESOP contributions or sharing recent tax credits with every employee with the exception of senior management.

Education: Bachelor of science with emphasis in marketing from San Francisco State University; associates degree from Santa Rosa Junior College.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society Event Chair Sonoma Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Sonoma Valley Education Foundation Treasurer and Board Member

Mentor/admired businessperson: My mom. She was a stay at home mom, but always had side gig(s) going. Whether it was selling Nu Skin & Melaleuca or planning reunions with Back to the Future she raised four kids full time and managed to bring in income to feel like she was contributing financially.

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Banker, it doesn’t describe who we are as people, but what industry we’re in.

Typical day at the office: Getting out of the office to meet business owners, community members and new friends to build our brand and a name for myself.

Best place to work outside of your office: Outdoors, typically near a vineyard

Hobbies: Too many to list. #1 though, cruising the neighborhood or hiking with my son and husband.

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: Marine Biologist

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: I’d like to be in some sort of senior position where my role has a real impact on the success of my company.

First job: Windsor Waterworks cashier

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “The Host” by Stephanie Meyer

Favorite movie: Anything animated because my son will cuddle for longer than three minutes.

Favorite after-work drink: Tasty IPA or delicious glass of red wine.

Last vacation: Glamping in Mendocino with my husband and son.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: I had to ask! My mom said, “Tara you were and still are a power house! There is not one thing that you wouldn’t try or do. You give it your all in all you do.” I may have shed a tear when I read her text.