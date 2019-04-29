Lindsay Jones, 33, regional vice president for branch experience at Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Oversee branches in our emerging markets of Napa, Marin and San Francisco and our business development team.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Helping people achieve their financial goals and dreams is something that I’m truly passionate about. The feeling I have when I’m able to help a family buy their dream home, send their kids to college, relieve stress by getting out of debt and no longer living paycheck to paycheck or prepare for retirement is what I find great reward in each day.

Years with company: 13

Length of time in current position: 7 months

Employees: 715

Number who report to you: 7

Greatest professional accomplishment: Working for an amazing organization that allows to make a difference in people’s lives everyday.

Greatest professional challenge: People thinking I’m too young.

Best advice received: I’ve received great advice from amazing people throughout my career. There are three that I carry with me. “If you love what you do you won’t work a day in your life.” “Work smarter not harder” “If you’re going to do something, do it right”

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being promoted from Branch Manager to Regional VP

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Transparency - letting each employee know what the goals are and what all of us can do to achieve them. Celebrating success - taking the time to celebrate all of our wins in fun ways. Some examples are company-wide lunches, casual days, staff appreciation day, Halloween, day of inspiration, holiday party. Some of these even include spouses and family.

Next professional goal: Finish my education to deepen my knowledge and bring more value to RCU, our Members, employees, and communities.

Education: High school diploma, some college. Currently attending SRJC to obtain AA degree in business administration. I have one semester left and then I will transfer to Sonoma State to obtain my BA.

Hometown: Petaluma

Community/nonprofit activities: Board Member -Community Action of Napa Valley; Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board Member; American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation Board Advisor; Napa Valley College STEM/MESA program

Mentor/admired businessperson; Cynthia Negri - She’s always honest with me and challenges me to look at things differently.

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Outside of the box thinking

Typical day at the office: One of the things I love about my job is that each day is different. Whether it’s going to one of the branch to provide coaching and guidance, attending an event, or working on strategies every day is different than the last.

Best place to work outside of your office: home

Hobbies: I love nature and enjoying the outdoors. Whale watching is my favorite hobby. But I really just enjoy spending time with family and my husband.

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: I never had a dream job. I just knew I wanted to do something that would allow me to make a positive impact on the world.