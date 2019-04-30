Alan Alvarez, 33, a senior manager for BPM in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: I am a leader in the consumer business and wine/craft beverage industries. I assist my clients on complex accounting transactions and help them meet their financial statements requirements. I mentor new associates and help them achieve their professional goals.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: I have been working since the age of 15 and have always strived to succeed and help others achieve success along the way.

Years with company: 10

Length of time in current position: 4 years

Related Stories See this year's 40 notable North Bay young professionals

Employees: 500

Number who report to you: 20

Greatest professional accomplishment: Receiving an award at an annual firm event for exemplifying one of our core values (Respect).

Greatest professional challenge: Leading a team to complete an audit of a multinational ($1 billion plus) company during my first year as a manager.

Best advice received: Always strive to be better than how you were the day before by learning one new thing every day.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Joining the SVYSA as a coach and mentor for youth soccer.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

My firm shows appreciation by providing work-life-balance opportunities to employees. The firm is also dedicated to giving back to the community and helping those in need.

Next professional goal: Continue to expand our services in the natural foods area by partnering with our clients and help them succeed.

Education: Bachelor of Science (accounting), Sonoma State University. Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Hometown: Sonoma

Community/nonprofit activities: Sonoma Valley Youth Soccer Association

Hobbies: Soccer, hiking and spending time with my kids and their hobbies

What you wanted to be when you grew up: An architect or a doctor

First job: McDonalds at age 15

Favorite movie: “Gladiator”

Last vacation: Los Cabos