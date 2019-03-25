SAN FRANCISCO — For Rick Heitzmann, a venture capitalist at FirstMark Capital, the moment is now.

Two companies that FirstMark invested in years ago, Pinterest and Postmates, have filed paperwork to go public. Pinterest unveiled an offering prospectus Friday. A third company, Airbnb, is expected to do the same within the next year. All are likely to be embraced by Wall Street, generating huge profits for FirstMark.

Which means it’s time for Heitzmann, whose New York investment firm has kept a relatively low profile, to consider hiring a public relations agency.

The flood of initial public offerings is an occasion for FirstMark to “tell our story,” he said. “We have been part of some of the more successful startups in the last several years and have been instrumental to their growth, often as the first investor. That’s a good story to tell.”

Across tech land, investors who helped nurture “unicorns,” the startups valued at more than $1 billion, are getting ready to embody a different animal metaphor: the peacock.

That’s because the companies they bet on years ago — such as Uber, Lyft, Pinterest, Slack, Postmates and Peloton — are preparing to list on the stock market, which would create a bonanza of returns, the likes of which Silicon Valley hasn’t seen for years.

For venture capitalists, that means it is time to stop walking a tightrope of self-promotion. For years, many did not want to look as if they were taking credit for the success of the startups they backed. And they did not want to make it seem that the truckloads of money they stood to make were more important than their startups’ high-minded missions.

So they sent fawning congratulatory tweets, posted generic blog posts to Medium and name-dropped their deals on one of a dozen interchangeable VC podcasts. They “thought led” and became “thinkfluencers.”

Now that they’re ready to shed the false modesty, some investors are calling in the pros.

Ann Miura-Ko, a partner at the venture capital firm Floodgate, recently worked with public relations firm OutCast to spotlight her “special relationship” with the ride-hailing company Lyft. Miura-Ko invested in Lyft in 2010, when it was called Zimride, and her firm owns about 1.5 million shares in the company. That stake could be worth as much as $102 million when Lyft goes public, which could happen this week.

Miura-Ko said Lyft’s IPO would validate Floodgate’s strategy of investing in companies when they are just starting, before the bigger venture firms get involved.

“We’ve had great exits along the way, but this is the real proof point,” she said. “We think it’s important to Floodgate’s story.”

When asked about hiring a public relations firm, Miura-Ko deflected. Later, she said, “Every person has their own way of developing a megaphone.”

In a follow-up statement, she added, “I’m a teacher and an investor, I have a Ph.D. in math modeling, and I think like an engineer, so thinking about myself and my business from a branding and marketing perspective doesn’t come naturally to me, but these are important factors in the success of all kinds of businesses all over the world, which is why I engaged OutCast to help me think through and formalize both the Floodgate brand and my professional brand.”

OutCast declined to comment.

In Silicon Valley, some public relations firms said they had noticed more queries from venture capitalists in the last month. Mike Moeller, founder of Aircover Communications, a public relations firm, said it had been busier than normal with cold calls from venture firms that were trying to stand out.