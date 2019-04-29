Learn more about Stacy McKee, 39, assistant controller for Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Notable quote: "I set professional goals and I achieve them. My collaborative efforts here at the bank have earned me the reputation as the go-to person for the Accounting/Wire Transfer Department."

Greatest professional accomplishment: Working full time and going to school full time (online) to complete my bachelor’s degree.

Greatest professional challenge: Successfully managing all personality types.

Best advice received: You can do anything you put your mind to; you are strong!

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Promotion to assistant controller.

Community/nonprofit activities: Participation in United Way Day of Caring Kitchen volunteer with Ceres Bookkeeper for the annual Exchange Bank Golf Tournament (proceeds benefit nonprofits in the Petaluma area).

Best place to work outside of your office: My kitchen

Favorite books: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle; “Year of Yes,” by Shonda Rimes

Buzzword from your industry you hate the most: OREO (Other Real Estate Owned, not cookies)

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: She is one of the strongest people.