Brandon Trammell, 39, founder and financial adviser for Novato's Purpose Financial Insurance Services, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Business development, marketing, business strategy & operations, compliance management, sales & planning advisory service, client & vendor relationship management.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?: I’m dedicated to co-creating a future for our community that’s economically sustainable, financially stable, & being a catalyst for positive social & environmental change through business.

Years with company: 5

Length of time in current position: 5 years

Number of employees: 0

Greatest professional accomplishment: Establishing a firm that is based on values, driven by purpose, and rooted in a sound client centered process.

Greatest professional challenge: Establishing a firm that is based on values, driven by purpose, and rooted in a sound client centered process. But seriously: The biggest challenge I face is helping clients understand, and shift if necessary, their relationship to money. Understanding how we feel about and deal with money is the most important step in securing our current and future financial well being. The long term health of our local economy depends on our citizens (& all people) becoming more financially empowered.

Best advice received: No matter what group, family, organization, company, or community you’re a part of...always strive to leave it better than you found it.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Launching my own firm, without question.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: Taking on a thought leadership role in my industry and our community to help support & Co create the new economy.

Next professional goal: Establish a nonprofit around educating and supporting disadvantaged and underserved demographics in the area of personal finance and investing.

Education: Chico State - Child development, elementary education Sonoma state university - Sociology

Hometown: Prunedale, California

Community/nonprofit activities: Petaluma Rotary - active member; Chop’s Teen Club - volunteer & contributor; National brain tumor society - volunteer; Daily acts - volunteer; Petaluma Chamber - Conscious business Committee chair; Conscious Capitalism Bay Area board member; North Bay Chair Junior achievement Bay Area - volunteer; Leadership Petaluma graduate - 2018

Mentor/admired businessperson: Kat Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Beneficial State Bank. I admire her tenacity and mission - to positively change the banking system as we know it by creating a better model that is beneficial for all. She is also a mentor to me, helping me on my mission to do the same thing in the insurance and investment industry.

What is your most disliked buzzword?: “It’s not personal, it’s just business.”

Typical day at the office: Review previous days unfinished business, note goals and priorities for the day, respond to emails, hold client appointments, make follow up calls and do case preparation, do some form of personal/professional development.

Best place to work outside of your office: Clients’ place of business or home

Hobbies: Voice over, golf, snowboarding, wake boarding, hiking, kayaking, pretty much anything that will take me outdoors and into water!

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: Firefighter or teacher - since I can remember I’ve always been connected to serving my community and helping others.