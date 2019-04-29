San Francisco-based First Republic Bank (FRC), which has North Bay branches, posted strong year-over-year results in its first financial report of 2019.

Net income increased 13.8% in the first quarter, ended March 31, from a year before, reaching $226.6 million.

The bank reported quarterly revenues of $807.4 million, up 12.0%. The bank’s net interest income jumped 14.8% to $675.0 million.

Like previous quarters, most of the bank’s non-interest income came from investment management fees, at $84.9 million. That was down 7.6% from the fourth quarter but up 8.7% from a year before.

The bank’s deposits and loans also continued a steady long- and short-term climb.

Net loans were $76.8 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $75,426,234 at the end of last year and $64.8 million in the first quarter of 2018. Deposits shot up to $81.6 million at the end of the most recent quarter, from $71.3 million a year before.

“Loans, deposits and wealth management assets have all grown nicely compared to a year ago,” said Jim Herbert, the bank’s chairman, CEO and founder in a statement released along with the report. “We are delivering exceptional, differentiated client service, which is reflected in continued strong household acquisition across the franchise.”

The bank also continued to expand its wealth management division, posting revenues of $107.2 million for the quarter, up 7.7% from last year’s first quarter.