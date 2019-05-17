The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Alicia H. Cronbach, a specialist in winery transactional law, opened Cronbach Law Group PC in Napa Valley. She was former legal counsel for Duckhorn Wine Company and Treasury Wine Estates America. The firm will focus on leading wineries, law firms and brokers through the complexities of ownership transactions, the announcement said.

Cronbach left Duckhorn Wine Company in April as its vice president and deputy general counsel.

—

Geologist Geoffrey Waterhouse in Cardno’s Petaluma office has been appointed a senior principal. He has more than 30 years of experience in geologic, geotechnical and hydrogeologic investigations.

—

Brandon Westling has been hired by Redwood Credit Union to be its new market data analytics manager.

He leads development of predictive analytic models, market research, and campaign performance tracking and reporting to provide predictive analysis and insight into business and market performance.

Previously, Westling was with Chevron Federal Credit Union, working for 13 years in various analytical positions, the last six of which were spent managing the business analytics group. Westling has a Bachelor of Science degree and an MBA from California State University, Sacramento.

—

Hansel Auto Group President Henry Curtis Hansel will receive an honorary doctorate degree as part of Sonoma State University’s 58th commencement ceremony at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall on May 18.

“Henry is known and appreciated for cultivating a culture of generosity wherever he serves and for fostering deep connections within the community through a dedication to ‘giving back’ whenever the opportunity arises,” Sonoma State President Judy K. Sakaki stated in the university’s announcement. “Sonoma State and the entire county have benefited tremendously from his leadership — especially his fervent dedication to helping Sonoma County recover from the destructive fires of October 2017.”

He has served on the board of advisers for Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center since 2012. Hansel received his Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Santa Clara.

—

­

Gerry Hansen resigned from the Truett-Hurst Inc. board of directors, the Healdsburg-based company announced. The move was effective April 26. Truett-Hurst is a holding company with wine interests in Dry Creek Valley of Sonoma County.

—

Marin County-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) has earned first- and fourth-place rankings in two surveys conducted by Forbes magazine, the company announced.

BioMarin was ranked fourth on the 2019 “America’s Best Midsize Employers” list, up from 51st place last year. The pharmaceutical company also ranked first among its peers in the “Drugs & Biotechnology” industry.

“The medical and scientific firsts in rare diseases that BioMarin has achieved over the last two decades would not be possible without the commitment and passion of the more than 2,900 people who work here,” said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, chairman and CEO of BioMarin.

—

Gary Saperstein has been hired as development director for Face to Face, which provides HIV prevention and education services in Sonoma County. He is principal partner at Out in the Vineyard, a Sonoma tourism firm.

Linda Galletta has joined Face to Face as assistant development director. Previously, she served as executive director of the Sebastopol Center for the Arts for 30 years.

—

Stephanie Tavares-Buhler and Julie Mefferd joined the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District.