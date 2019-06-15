s
Meet Redwood Credit Union's Tracy Condron Weitzenberg, a 2019 North Bay Women in Business winner

June 14, 2019, 5:17PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.

Tracy Condron Weitzenberg

Communications & Public Relations Manager

Redwood Credit Union

3033 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Rosa CA 95403

707-545-4000

Read more profiles of 2019 North Bay Women in Business Awards winners: nbbj.news/wib2019

North Bay Business Journal asked 2019 Women in Business Awards winner Tracy Condron Weitzenberg to fill us in on her background, responsibilities and community involvement, and insights into what makes her a notable professional in the region.

Professional background:

  • January 2018 – present – Communications & PR Manager – Redwood Credit Union
  • March 2015 – January 2018 – Vice President of Public Policy - Santa Rosa Metro Chamber
  • October 2012 – March 2015 – Development & Membership Coordinator – Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center
  • April 2007 – February 2015 - Freelance Writer – Kaiser Permanente
  • August 1996 – April 1997 – Communications Manager – Sacramento Metro Chamber
  • January 1994 – April 1996 – Communications Manager – Glenview (Illinois) Chamber of Commerce

Education: Bachelor of science degree, journalism, concentration in public relations, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Staff: Three staff in my department; 650 employees at RCU

Tell us about yourself and your company: I have long admired Redwood Credit Union and the role it has played in our community. I understand the commitment that has been made by this organization to support the good work of so many nonprofits and organizations that are making a difference.

Having lost my home of 15 years in the Tubbs fire, I found myself on the receiving end of the North Bay Fire Relief Fund. I’ll never forget the profound impact that had on me. I had always been the helper and now it was me and my family that needed the help. I remember that first check and realizing that I didn’t even own a jacket and being so humbled in that moment.

I decided I wanted to work for an organization that is there for you in good times and in bad, and I’m so proud to be a part of the RCU team.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I have had a lot of change at once, and I’m proud of my strength throughout. It’s like the saying, “You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice.”

There are many in our community right now still climbing their way back to something that feels normal, and that’s no small feat. Choosing happiness isn’t always easy, but I’d have to say my major accomplishment this past year was to navigate the change in my life journey with as much grace, dignity and strength as I could.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Easily, my greatest achievement are my sons, Trevor (22) and Gavin (20). They are both wonderful young men with big hearts. Trevor is graduating the University of California Santa Barbara and heading to UC Hastings in August and Gavin is a sophomore at UC Davis. I’m extremely proud of each of them, and I look forward to all that they will contribute in the future.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Patience is my biggest challenge and has been one most of my life. I love to plan and have a well-organized life. Waiting to finally go home has been difficult. I don’t like feeling like my life is on “pause,” I don’t want to feel that I’ve wasted even a day wishing for it to be tomorrow.

Words that best describe you: Positive. Happy. Committed. Determined. Tough. I’m the middle child with two brothers - I guess I owe a lot to them!

Tracy Condron Weitzenberg

Communications & Public Relations Manager

Redwood Credit Union

3033 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Rosa CA 95403

707-545-4000

Read more profiles of 2019 North Bay Women in Business Awards winners: nbbj.news/wib2019

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

The biggest obstacle for me was balancing being a mom with work. I worked before having my sons, and then I wanted to be home with them like my mom was with me. I was very involved in my sons’ schools throughout the years, but I also tried to maintain my writing skills, stay current on community issues, and stay involved.

It was extremely hard to go back to work and not feel behind with technology and systems. I had to allow myself time to get caught up, but also reassure myself that there was so much I could contribute.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Just the way we communicate is rapidly changing. I love reading a newspaper front to back, but there are a variety of ways that people get their information. We need to remain relevant and always be aware of how to best engage our audience. We also need to recognize how to do things differently and meet the needs of those that we serve.

Who was your most important mentor?

My parents are equal mentors for me. Anyone who knows my parents knows of their service to this community. They have both held political office in Santa Rosa, volunteered on numerous boards, and raised their children to do the same. I have two brothers and we all returned to Santa Rosa to raise our families here. My parents always put family first but instilled in us that service to community is a close second.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

I would advise her to get as involved in the community as she could. Staying informed, contributing of your time, gaining visibility, and developing a sense of the pulse of the community is critical to your success in this field.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: There are many notable business people that I admire, but I would have to say it’s my friend, Sharon, that had the most impact on me. She worked for Medtronic and passed away after battling pancreatic cancer. She was intelligence, confidence, fairness, beauty, and grace wrapped up in one fierce businesswoman. She was a high-level executive and loved being a wife and mother and friend. She would always push me to set the bar higher for myself. She gave me a beautiful case for my business cards and told me I should always be proud of the card that I’m pulling out of that case.

And she ended every conversation with her beautiful smile and finish with, “I’m just sayin’!’” I miss her tremendously and I know she’d love to see me get this recognition.

Typical day at the office: I’m happy to say that I don’t have a typical day. We begin each day with a morning huddle with our team and it’s a moment to check in and say good morning to each other. From there – we support all communications and appreciate that Redwood Credit Union has a great story to tell.

Best place to work outside of your office: At home with a blanket and my corgi on my lap fighting for attention with my laptop.

Current reading: There has been one book on my nightstand since 1997 - “Simple Abundance: A Daybook of Comfort and Joy” by Sarah Ban Breathnach, given to me by someone very special. It was one of the first things I replaced after the fire. It’s a daily reminder to be grateful and find your happiness in even the simplest of moments. It has a way of calming me at the end of the day. I have read the passages so many times, but the book continually provides new perspective year after year.

Most want to meet: Kenny Chesney – and I’d like to relax in his blue rocking chair while he sings and plays his guitar, enjoy the waves and watch the sunset.

Social media you most use: Instagram

Stress relievers: Walking my dogs, sitting around the dinner table with my entire family, and laughing with my girlfriends.

Favorite hobbies: I love to entertain, so I can’t wait to be back in my home and host my family and friends. I also love the beach, hiking, and walking my two dogs.

What would parents or significant others say if asked to brag about you?

They would probably say that I’m a good mom and I’m strong and positive – that I bring the sunshine.

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

I would also like to add that I have a great support network of girlfriends. We truly draw strength from each other and we love to celebrate! I’m not sure what I would do without being able to lean on them, and I have so much admiration for who they are and all that they are accomplishing.