North Bay Business Journal asked 2019 Women in Business Awards winner Tracy Condron Weitzenberg to fill us in on her background, responsibilities and community involvement, and insights into what makes her a notable professional in the region.

Professional background:

January 2018 – present – Communications & PR Manager – Redwood Credit Union

March 2015 – January 2018 – Vice President of Public Policy - Santa Rosa Metro Chamber

October 2012 – March 2015 – Development & Membership Coordinator – Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center

April 2007 – February 2015 - Freelance Writer – Kaiser Permanente

August 1996 – April 1997 – Communications Manager – Sacramento Metro Chamber

January 1994 – April 1996 – Communications Manager – Glenview (Illinois) Chamber of Commerce

Education: Bachelor of science degree, journalism, concentration in public relations, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Staff: Three staff in my department; 650 employees at RCU

Tell us about yourself and your company: I have long admired Redwood Credit Union and the role it has played in our community. I understand the commitment that has been made by this organization to support the good work of so many nonprofits and organizations that are making a difference.

Having lost my home of 15 years in the Tubbs fire, I found myself on the receiving end of the North Bay Fire Relief Fund. I’ll never forget the profound impact that had on me. I had always been the helper and now it was me and my family that needed the help. I remember that first check and realizing that I didn’t even own a jacket and being so humbled in that moment.

I decided I wanted to work for an organization that is there for you in good times and in bad, and I’m so proud to be a part of the RCU team.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I have had a lot of change at once, and I’m proud of my strength throughout. It’s like the saying, “You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice.”

There are many in our community right now still climbing their way back to something that feels normal, and that’s no small feat. Choosing happiness isn’t always easy, but I’d have to say my major accomplishment this past year was to navigate the change in my life journey with as much grace, dignity and strength as I could.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Easily, my greatest achievement are my sons, Trevor (22) and Gavin (20). They are both wonderful young men with big hearts. Trevor is graduating the University of California Santa Barbara and heading to UC Hastings in August and Gavin is a sophomore at UC Davis. I’m extremely proud of each of them, and I look forward to all that they will contribute in the future.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Patience is my biggest challenge and has been one most of my life. I love to plan and have a well-organized life. Waiting to finally go home has been difficult. I don’t like feeling like my life is on “pause,” I don’t want to feel that I’ve wasted even a day wishing for it to be tomorrow.

Words that best describe you: Positive. Happy. Committed. Determined. Tough. I’m the middle child with two brothers - I guess I owe a lot to them!