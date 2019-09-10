As retirement approaches, tune up your investment discipline, says adviser from Santa Rosa's Montgomery Taylor

What difference does age of a client make in what you suggest to them as an investment strategy?

My answer to this isn’t typical, but it makes the most sense. The common advice is that the older you are, the more bonds you should own.

That’s foolishness. The real issue is about managing investment risk, so we customize the investment strategy to the client’s needs and manage risk so they are comfortable.

How do you help a client determine what level of risk they are comfortable with when it comes to investing their money? Are there key questions you ask to assess that risk?

We never like to see a client take on more risk than they should. Our first assessment is to determine what types of investments are suitable given their financial situation.

We also have a questionnaire for the client, to help them understand their risk tolerance. The questions focus on their comfort level at various levels of market decline. We want to minimize their investment losses.

With faster technology, algorithms to pick stocks and instantaneous investments, are clients making more frequent moves with their money, not being content to stay with investments for the long haul? What do you tell them if you consider this approach unwise?

We tell clients that we will manage their serious, long-term money, and suggest they open an online account for their play money, where they can speculate and take great risk.

What mistakes do you see individual investors making in the current financial climate?

The current financial climate is tenuous. The stock market doesn’t like uncertainty and there is lots to be uncertain about — like the tariff wars, the presidential election and when will the market crash?

People, especially those nearing retirement, are too complacent and not watching for changing trends in the market. What seems to be most absent from individuals’ portfolio management, whether they use an adviser or not, is a buy and sell discipline. They need to establish rules to follow, so they can protect their hard-earned money.

What is your best advice on planning for a financially secure future?

We strongly encourage: 1) living on 90% or less of what you earn, 2) wisely invest the other 10% for your future or the future of your family, 3) guard your investments from market crashes by tactically tilting the allocation as the economy changes, 4) buy a home, rather than rent, 5) control your expenses, 6) from your investments, create a future income stream, and 7) study and learn ways to increase your ability to earn.