Sonoma County's Delta Separations takes hemp extraction equipment to nutriceuticals; Girl and the Fig now does cakes

Cotati-based Delta Separations LLC , a manufacturer of ethanol-based cannabis and hemp extraction equipment in North America, has announced a partnership with Thai Freeze Dry Co. Ltd.of Thailand.

The partnership will serve to provide Southeast Asia with sales, installation, training and customer service for Delta’s core product line of extractors (CUP-15 and CUP-30) and falling film evaporators (FFE-45 and FFE-60), followed by its complete product lineup in early 2020.

This new venture also marks Delta’s launch into the global nutraceutical market. Thai Freeze Dry and Delta are partnering to create a state of the art ultra-high-efficiency freeze dry and extraction facility in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The facility will integrate both firms’ technologies.

—

Girl and the Fig owner Sondra Bernstein is launching a division to offer custom wedding and celebration cakes.

Fig Cakes and Sweets specializes in traditional and nontraditional wedding cakes, petite cookies, cupcakes, pies, tarts, macaroons and dessert bars for a reception or event.

The crew also can provide unique flavor combinations for birthdays and anniversaries, and packaged favors for event guests. For wedding cakes, they work with couples to determine size, number of tiers, fillings and buttercream then choose a design to complement the style of the event.

A dozen cake flavor combinations include honey and lavender, brown butter and salted caramel, and coconut and passion fruit.

The Sonoma-based company’s bakers include Jenna Katsaros and Maddy Wolfe.

The new brand has its own website at figcakesandsweets.com.