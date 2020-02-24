Sonoma County cannabis oil manufacturers seek to ease vaping fears

(Patients may use more than one type of vaporizer product and percentages will not add up to 100.)

When people started getting sick and dying last year in troubling numbers from respiratory problems associated with using vaporizers and electronic cigarette products, staff at Mercy Wellness dispensary in Cotati set aside their projects and put all attention toward determining whether their products were safe.

Demand for electronic vaping devices and cartridges filled with concentrated cannabis oils has risen steadily since the products first hit shelves six years ago at one of Sonoma County’s longest-running dispensaries, said Brandon Levine, Mercy founder and chief executive officer.

But then last year, the products promoted as a better alternative to smoking became wrapped up in a public health scare.

“I feel really confident the products we carry are safe, but I can’t say the same for what’s out on the street,” Brandon Levine, Mercy’s chief executive officer, said. “There are people in the unregulated market and there’s nobody looking over their shoulder. Some people don’t have morals.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified the additive vitamin E acetate, found in mostly black-market vape products, as a major culprit making people sick. About 84% of patients surveyed who had used vape products with THC said they acquired their vape products from dubious or plainly illegal sources, the CDC reported in January.

Still, scientists are continuing to look for other reasons why vape pens used for marijuana, tobacco and nicotine products might be making some people ill. California and national public health officials continue advising against using any vaporizing products, adding further uncertainty for legal cannabis consumers and manufacturers alike.

Sonoma County is a hub for legal cannabis oil manufacturing, with some top brands being made here and dispensaries selling products they grow and manufacture themselves. Cannabis consumption is mainstream.

Santa Rosa manufacturer CannaCraft has sold an estimated 6 million vape cartridges since it came into operation about six years ago, founder Dennis Hunter said. When news of vaping illnesses started coming out, Hunter said, they reviewed their operations and ingredients. They had never put cutting agents like vitamin E acetate in their vape cartridges — including their most popular brand, AbsoluteXtracts.

“We’ve never had one customer come back and complain about our products,” Hunter said. “Out of sheer numbers and time, it really gives you that comfort that this issue was isolated to something else other than just cannabis oil.”

Vape products have become wildly popular as an alternative to smoking cannabis or tobacco, and the trend has far outpaced any understanding about long-term effects to the body.

Schools across the country are grappling with widespread teen vaping. Walmart has stopped selling e-cigarettes and San Francisco has banned the sale of vaping devices for nicotine products, including those ordered by mail, that have not undergone a Food and Drug Administration review.

A common vaporizer device for cannabis uses a battery in the pen to heat up a coil to aerosolize concentrated cannabis oil so it can be inhaled. The heat is lower than what’s needed for combustion, the tar-producing chemical reaction used to smoke.

Mercy staff began asking labs to test products for the additive vitamin E acetate alongside mold, heavy metals and other substances that disqualify them from being sold, Levine said.

The company reviewed standards with each manufacturer of the products it sells. Fliers alerting customers to the public health warnings about using vaporizing products were handed out to customers. Sales dipped 10%.