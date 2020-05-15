Marin County's 12/12 Ventures backs first 3 cannabis startups

Matt Barron of 12/12 Ventures relishes the notion of putting his money in growth industries, having made key investments in San Francisco Bay Area cannabis businesses last month.

The Sausalito venture capitalist has propped up Cookies Inc., Cookies' retail enterprise and the Backbone Software supplier with three monetary investments. The trio represents the complete circle of cannabis distribution.

The terms were undisclosed.

“Cookies is widely recognized and needed the capital to grow,” Barron told the Business Journal.

Cookies, which is to cannabis as Thin Mints are to Girl Scouts, has seven dispensaries in California and another in Detroit. Spearheaded by the Cookies Inc. sales and marketing arm, the goal is to increase that number to more than 30 by the end of 2020, if all goes as planned for its co-founder Berner.

As the “flag bearer to the preeminent brand,” Barron pointed out how Cookies Inc. will solidify a synergistic relationship with Cookies Retail, which will also get a cut of the investment funds.

To fulfill the missing link, Barron plans to back the two Cookies businesses with an investment in Backbone Software — which is also out of San Francisco and run by Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Chandran.

Backbone manages all areas of the supply chain including cultivation, manufacturing, inventory, packaging, shipping, pricing, billing, purchasing and the logistics behind the platform that binds the functions.

Why Cookies, its retail namesake and Backbone?

“I love disruptive industries,” Barron said. In securing the funds, Barron hopes to elevate the cannabis industry in its quest to transform itself from an illegal operation decades ago to a legal, sustainable enterprise. That’s from the state’s point of view. Marijuana is still considered an illegal drug according to a slow-to-adopt federal government.

Barron worked in health care before becoming an investment guru, so he sees the health and wellness aspects of cannabis as a motivating factor in putting money behind its growth.

His global cannabis company’s goal is to raise $100 million for investments Barron believes in.

Cookies spokeswoman Kayla Green indicated the company “is really thankful” in 12/12 Ventures’ investment gesture — especially in an economic age of uncertainty.

“In the face of economic headwinds, it’s a testament to the power of the brand and the legacy of the vision of our founder and CEO, Berner, that we were selected for funding,” Green said.