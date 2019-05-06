The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) has said it will update its guidance on hemp ingredients within alcohol beverages after the recent federal farm bill excluded the cannabis strain from the definition of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act.

The federal agency in an April 25 statement said it still will reject any formulas that contain “hemp” ingredients other than those derived from hemp seeds or hemp seed.

There has been reluctance at the federal level to allow hemp ingredients into drinks and edibles despite the bill’s passage. Late last year, the Food and Drug Administration reaffirmed its authority to regulate products with cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds under federal law. The cannabis sector took that statement as an indication federal relief would not be forthcoming for hemp products that contain cannabidiol, or CBD, a cannabis compound used to treat pain. The TTB has been in consultation with the FDA on the issue.

The wine industry has so far resisted putting cannabis ingredients into wine so it does not run afoul of current regulations. Yet, there have been efforts in the non-alcohol sector. Rebel Coast Winery of Sonoma last year introduced a non-alcoholic wine infused with THC, the principal psychoactive chemical in cannabis. It is sold in licensed dispensaries.

The FDA is set to hold a May 31 public hearing on cannabis in food and beverages.

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.