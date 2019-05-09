Mergers and acquisitions can be tough to wrangle in any industry, but the new legal cannabis industry has its own complexities, according to experts speaking at the third annual North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference on Tuesday.

And a panel of entrepreneurs in the pot business discussed at the event their challenges in working through the uncertainties of the new regulations.

“Cannabis requires an awful lot more reverse due diligence,” said Erik Ott, a partner at KO Acquisitions and a specialist in cannabis mergers and acquisitions. “You have to figure out who is acquiring you,” he added, noting that it is essential to understand who a purchasing company is and what their financial prospects might be.

Joel Milton’s former company, Baker Technologies,was acquired by the Canada-based TILT Holdings where he works now providing infrastructure and technology services to cannabis companies.

Milton noted at the Tuesday conference how much the acquisition space had changed since he started his Colorado – based company. “Three years ago during funding raising no one would talk to us,” because of his company’s involvement in the cannabis industry, Milton said.

Part of the struggle of gaining access to capital for cannabis companies in the U.S. is the inability to go public because of ongoing federal prohibition(the federal government classifies cannabis as a schedule 1 drug).

“The only way to get access to real capital is with paper and the way to do that is go public,” he said.

Keeping in mind where your company lacks expertise is also essential when considering a sale according to Tim Condor who sold his Blackbird Logistics Corporation to TILT Holdings as well.

“It became apparent we would need to raise capital in order to be able to scale,” Condor said, noting he faced the decision to struggle to raise money or be bought out by a well-capitalized and in this case public Canadian company and chose the latter.

During a panel moderated by CannaCraft’s VP of Production Cheriene Griffith, women business owners spoke about the future of the business.

“I see more professionals entering the space,” said Annie Holman, co-founder of The Galley Cannabis Manufacturing. “In the next two years I see more strategic partnerships happening,” she added, noting state regulations “are challenging and suffocating sometimes and it’s crucial we support each other.”

Co-founder and CMO of the Garden Society Karli Warner agreed.

“We are reliant upon partners to accomplish the goal of putting products on the shelf,” she said. “Finding high quality supply chain partners has been a real challenge.”

Alexa Rae Wall who co-founded Moonflower Delivery said she has been struggling to get a cultivation permit in Sonoma County for two years and decried seeing craft farmers go out of business because of regulatory barriers to entry.

“In the last 12 months the regulatory challenges have put a lot of businesses under water,” said CEO of Lucky 420 Rachel Hazlett. “Looking forward, I see a lot of consolidation.”

Touching on the legalization of hemp in the 2018 farm bill, co-founder and CEO of High Tide Distribution Shannon Hatton noted a potential future challenge could be illegal growers hiding marijuana within identical hemp stands.