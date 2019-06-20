s
US cannabis companies get creative to raise capital while still federally outlawed

CHASE DIFELICIANTONIO

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | June 20, 2019, 9:27AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

It may not seem that difficult to raise money as a cannabis company, especially in light of Santa Rosa-based Gabriella’s Kitchen Inc.'s closing a $20 million private placement on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The private placement in this case was a sale of shares and warrants directly to private investors, instead of as part of a public offering.

What is telling is Gabriella’s had to go to Canada to do it, illustrating the difficulty of raising funds in a business that is legal in California but is still federally illegal, thus cut off from many traditional capital pools.

Unlike in the U.S., cannabis is legal at the federal level in Canada, and more U.S. companies like Gabriella’s Kitchen are listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange in order to raise money.

Still, that route is not attractive for every company.

“Being a reporting company is expensive and it’s onerous,” said Greg Miller, the executive director at the National Institute for Cannabis Investors, a financial newsletter source for the cannabis investment industry. A reporting company refers to the financial reporting requirements government’s place on publicly traded companies.

“It’s an expense; it requires a certain amount of public disclosure that some cannabis companies would prefer not to make,” he added. “If you don’t need the capital, then there’s not a lot of advantage to going public.”

Many companies find their way onto the Canadian Securities Exchange though so-called reverse takeovers, Miller said. Because the exchange has many dormant companies still listed, cannabis companies approach them and negotiate a stake in the business, merge into that company and then change the name and relist under a different name.

“A few companies do go straight up IPO,” Miller said. “It’s expensive and time consuming compared to the reverse takeover.”

Also called a reverse merger, such a process was used in 2015 to launch Mount Tam Biotechnologies, a Novato startup that recently moved its headquarters to New England.

Some companies might also have a competitive interest in not going public, Miller added. “There’s an advantage to competitors not knowing your revenues last quarter, not knowing where you’ll open your next store or expand your grow house,” he said.

Still, Miller noted companies, many of them in California, that are going that route including SLANG Worldwide Inc., a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company that recently listed on the CSE.

Another way burgeoning cannabis companies are gaining investment is through private investments from wealthy individuals and so-called family offices set up by those with high net worths to look after their interests and function like small corporations, according to Miller.

He compared generating funding and ultimately capturing market share as a private, legal cannabis company to raising money to open a pizza shop, noting large companies like Fidelity Investments buy public companies for a living.

He added larger investors are “are absolutely building up the expertise,” to enter the market however, with some larger companies investing in Canadian companies that don’t “touch the leaf,” and instead provide ancillary services to the industry.

“Because it’s federally illegal, it does certainly knock out more of your traditional private equity groups, and institutional like investors,” according to Morgan Paxhia, a managing partner at Poseidon Investment Management LLC, a cannabis investment firm.

“They consider cannabis a vice and they have a vice clause that would not allow them to invest,” Paxhia added.

That has not stopped popular companies, like the San Francisco-based Pax Labs vaporizer brand, from raising eye-popping amounts of cash. In April Pax announced it raised $420 million from new and existing investors.

Paxhia said there are about 50 funds worldwide, most of them in the U.S., which focus on cannabis like Poseidon, adding that his firm has received investments from high net worth individuals and family offices.

Because marijuana, the type of cannabis that gets you high, remains illegal at the federal level, many cannabis companies cannot access the federally regulated banking system. This puts something of a cap on how much money companies can raise as they grow since certain investors shy away.

“Until banking reform happens it’s likely going to be a smaller amount of capital because there is only so much money you can rise from family offices and high net worth individuals,” Paxhia said.

A Senate bill, the STATES (Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States) Act, and the Secure And Fair Enforcement Banking (SAFE) Act in the U.S. House of Representatives could increase access to banking for cannabis companies, and potentially make them more enticing for investors.

“Federal banking will move the needle for a lot of institutional capital,” Paxhia said. “Or at least get it flowing at a much higher rate.” He added that the behemoth funds already have the capital and are waiting for federal movement on marijuana before allocating it and opening the spigot.

“It would be possible to raise $100 million in a round from one or two investors instead of 100 investors,” Paxhia said.

Staff Writer Chase DiFeliciantonio covers technology, banking, law, accounting, and the cannabis industry. Reach him at chase.d@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4257.