• Wine Country Weed Trips – is a designated-driver operator that picks up folks at Sonoma County hotels, takes them to a dispensary, winery or brewery, depending on guest wishes.

• The Sonoma County Experience – originates many tours in San Francisco and takes folks to a dispensary, a brewery and a winery.

• Emerald Farm Tours – the oldest, originates many tours in San Francisco, has cannabis-infused cruises, seed-to-sale tours, and a farm tour

Yes, cannabis tourism is a thing, and it’s a thing here in Sonoma Valley. It’s a fledgling industry about to grow, and at a recent meeting of cannabis enthusiasts one local tourism pro offered suggestions on how to create a bigger space for themselves.

“Tourism is kind of dirty word, but everyone likes to be a traveler. One thing we’ve learned about wine tourism is it’s about an experience,” said Tim Zahner, executive director of Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. “The thing is, you can drink wine almost anywhere on the planet at any time except for Indiana on a Sunday, so here’s the deal: People have to come here and enjoy the experience.”

Zahner was asked to speak at the monthly meeting of the Sonoma Valley Cannabis Enthusiasts on a steaming hot June 11, on the patio of HopMonk Tavern in Sonoma.

When people go into the visitors center Zahner said they tell employees, “We’re here for wine.”

“That’s not really what they’re here for. They’re here to learn about wine, they’re here to go to the vineyards, they’re here to go to the wineries. So when we talk about cannabis tourism, which some of you are already involved with, you kind of caught on, it’s not about consumption, it’s about telling a story. It’s about being part of the experience, it’s about seeing stuff.”

Van Solkov is one of those guys who has caught on. He is the owner and operator of Happy Travelers Tours which offers “Wine and Weed Tours” that include visiting wineries, a mountaintop cannabis grow, the consumption of wine, weed and a lunch from Sweet Pea Bakery – the lunch tastes especially good after the cannabis, Solkov said. Sweet Pea designed the menu for them and uses vegetables from Airbnb host Doug Gardner’s vegetable garden.

“We focus on educating guests on the convergence of wine and cannabis,” Solkov said. “We are destigmatizing cannabis consumption.”

And he starts by telling his own story of finding and using cannabis.

“I was in an accident 26 years ago,” he said, which resulted in 12 crushed vertebrae. “My journey to cannabis is pain management.”

The owner of the mountaintop cannabis grow, Gardner, has his own story, which he shares with Happy Travelers guests. After years of suffering debilitating effects of epilepsy and brain surgeries, and dozens of pharmaceutical cocktails that never quite worked, he took his father’s advice and gave cannabis a try.

It worked. “I finally got my driver’s license back last year,” Gardner said.

For a man who lives at the top of Mount Veeder and used to ride his bicycle up and down Cavedale Road, or rely on the kindness of automobile drivers, being able to drive his own car is a big deal. He now relies on one pharmaceutical medication and CBD cannabis.

Gardner has applied for a permit to have a 1,200-plant commercial grow on his property, but hasn’t gotten it yet. So he works with the allowable two-plants-per dwelling unit allowance, and has 12 cannabis plants that Happy Travelers guests view. Gardner also grows test plants to see what strains will grow well in his eventual permitted grow.

On a recent afternoon Gardner explained how he uses a small shepherd’s hook-like tool to pull branches to the side to open up the plant, allowing in more light and training it to grow in a bushier fashion.