Napa County officials have certified a proposed ballot measure that could lead to voters deciding whether cannabis can be cultivated and sold there.

The county counsel also cleared the petition and ordinance for further action by the Napa County Board of Supervisors, which will receive the certificate at its meeting on July 23, according to an email from Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur to Eric Sklar, a founding member of The Napa Valley Cannabis Association, which has pushed the initiative. The measure was certified on Monday.

Sklar’s group collected 8,246 signatures in support of the initiative, more than the 5,635 required according to the certification signed by Tuteur. His office compared a sample of 500 signatures with those of existing voters to verify them as part of the certification.

In a previous interview, Sklar said once the initiative and signatures are certified, the board can adopt the initiative as written or place it on the ballot. County officials can also perform a financial analysis of the initiative. This typically involves working with outside firms in coordination with multiple county departments.

Also CEO of cannabis company Fumé, Sklar previously told the Business Journal the NVCA decided to forge ahead with the ballot initiative because the Napa County Board of Supervisors has in the past declined to bring the issue of cannabis cultivation and sale to a vote.

The initiative’s opponents include the Napa County Farm Bureau whose board of directors voted in May to oppose the ballot initiative.