Shana Bull is a Santa Rosa-based marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing. Reach her with your questions about digital marketing at shana@shanabull.com , @sharayray on Instagram or at shanabull.com .

First, I am not a lawyer, so if you are a cannabis or wine marketer and have any questions, talk to a lawyer in more detail. I am just a wine marketer trying to break down some of the laws that create a regulated space in digital marketing.

Ever since the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, the laws for marketing alcohol have been rigid. Section 2 of the 21st Amendment specifies that the power to control alcohol resides with the states, which left each state to decide when and how to repeal Prohibition (granted, the Supreme Court recently handed out-of-state liquor retailers a big win). That led to what we are dealing with now: many states, and even different counties, operate under different wine distribution laws. We are also still dealing with some of the marketing laws created in ’33.

With the invention of the internet and social media almost 100 years later, wine (and now cannabis) marketers have to deal with some of the laws created during a time when many people were simply purchasing their alcohol at the local pub.

What the ‘tied-house’ law means in this digital world

I always say a Facebook/Instagram post or a tweet is not worth a fine or losing your supplier license. Megan Steppen, Untapped Media

Under the tied-house law specific to California, no alcoholic beverage manufacturer or supplier may “furnish, give, or lend any money or other thing of value, directly or indirectly” to an on- or off-premises alcohol beverage retailer.

What does this mean today?

When it comes to any marketing promotions, including social media, wine brands cannot favor one sales outlet or retailer over another. This law is actually a helpful one for smaller wine producers, because the retailer would not be able to give extra space to the bigger guys in exchange for that wine producer giving more “things of value” (i.e., marketing to that retailer).

In addition to the tied-house law, here are a few other wine marketing tactics (not a comprehensive list) that brands are not supposed to employ:

1. Show anyone under 21 in marketing. (And yes, this means sharing an image of your child at the tasting room, or helping in the vineyards.)

2. Promote drunkenness. That should be self-explanatory, but basically you cannot show anyone drinking wine out of the bottle or encourage intoxication.

3. Promote relaxation — taking extra care to steer clear of insinuating that wine could make people like you more.

4. Promote your brand to minors. This means making your social media ads 21-plus and not marketing your brand on Snapchat, where over 75% of the audience is under 25.

I must note that while these are general rules for marketing your wine brand, so far (to my knowledge) no one has been fined for sharing a picture of their daughter helping with harvest.

Wine marketer Megan Steppen from Untapped Media (untappedmediaco.com) has worked for large wine producers like Kendall Jackson, Sutter Home and Trinchero Family Estates, so she has had to be on top of the current wine and social media laws.

Now that she is working on her own to curate content for her wine clients, she advises them when it comes to their social media marketing efforts: “I always say a Facebook/Instagram post or a tweet is not worth a fine or losing your supplier license.”