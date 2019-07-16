Santa Rosa-based cannabis company CannaCraft is in the final stages of buying a majority stake in House of Saka inc., a Napa Valley maker of nonalcoholic rose wine infused with

CannaCraft also hired Saka co-founder Tracey Mason as its chief innovation officer in February, all in a bid to double down on the fast-growing cannabis beverage market.

CannaCraft is planning to launch two new beverage lines for the company, Saka Wines and Kite, an infused sparkling water.

The company has already seen success with cannabis-infused beverages with its Loud and Clear brand and in its partnership with Petaluma-based Lagunitas Brewing Co. to make HiFi Hops, a hops- and cannabis-infused sparkling water.

Cannabis beverages made up 5% of the edibles market nationwide, with annual sales of $30 million through November 2018, according to BDS Analytics, which provides market research and analytics to the legal cannabis industry. BDS also predicts that by 2022, the U.S. edibles market could reach $3.4 billion, with cannabis beverage sales seeing a jump to $374 million.

“Based on the reception of HiFi Hops, it’s evident that there is a demand for cannabis beverages, and room in the market for CannaCraft to introduce exciting, tasty new products,” wrote a spokesperson in an email to the Business Journal.

CannaCraft uses nanotechnology to make emulsions for infusing cannabis into the beverages. That makes the THC psychoactive compound highly "bioavailable," or able to enter the bloodstream. That allows consumers to feel the effects in five to 15 minutes, on par with alcohol.

"This creates of level of predictability and consistency never achieved with edibles," the spokesperson wrote.