Gabriella's Kitchen, a Santa Rosa-based cannabis company whose stock is publicly traded in Canada, is moving forward with the acquisition of a Californian chocolatier that also makes confections infused with medicinal and psychoactive forms of the plant.

Also known by its Canadian ticker symbol, GABY, Gabriella's on Monday said it signed a definitive agreement with Louise "Lulu" Sharpe, the founder and president of Nevada City-based Raw Chocolate Alchemy LLC, doing business as Lulu's Chocolates, to acquire the company. A pending deal was announced May 16. The transaction, which includes $1.075 million in stock and paying off $75,000 in Lulu's debt, is expected to close Friday.

Sharpe is set to become vice president of development for GABY's edibles and confections division once the deal is done.

"My husband Zirque and I have always known that alone we could only take Lulu's so far," Sharpe said in the earlier announcement. "We knew we needed the consumer-packaged goods experience that a company like GABY offers as well as its access to capital and its deep experience in product innovation, growing brands and building consumer awareness to really launch Lulu's into the stratosphere and make it a household name."

While Lulu's noncannabis chocolates are sold in about 200 traditional grocery stores in the U.S., its chocolates infused with the nonhallucinogenic cannabidol, or CBD, cannabis compound are sold in around 250 mainstream grocery stores. GABY said it intends to use Lulu's distribution network to grow its own new line of CBD products.

On top of that, Lulu's line of chocolates infused with the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are sold in 35 dispensaries in California. GABY said it plans to use distribute these products through its on connections with licensed locations in the state.

"Chocolate and confections is one of the top selling categories in both the mainstream grocery channel as well as the regulated California cannabis edibles marketplace," said Margot Micallef, GABY founder and CEO, in the announcement. "With a strong start in both channels, a synergistic retail footprint, and a senior team with a proven track record of developing and commercializing award-winning products, Lulu's represents a strong foundation for GABY's rapid expansion in this market."

Lulu's CBD and THC infused chocolates have won multiple awards at several High Times Cannabis Cups, according to GABY.

The Santa Rosa-based company went public in September. A month later, it acquired Sonoma County cannabis extraction maker The Oil Plant and in April picked up Sonoma Pacific Distribution.