The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday granted the first two licenses that allow medicinal cannabis delivery services operating within the county to go forward.

The board had previously voted to allow several storefront medical dispensaries to open but ditched the plan in the face of public opposition in favor of the delivery-only model.

Of the businesses that applied, six were allowed to enter a lottery that reduced the number to four. Of those four, the supervisors voted Tuesday in favor of a delivery-only license for Express2You, which will be located near near the Marin County Civic Center.

The other three companies, Buttercup & Spring, Elite Herbs and Mohave Distribution, identified the same address in Lucas Valley where they would want to locate their businesses. Another lottery will be held to determine which of the three gets the second license.

Residents spoke at the hearing about their fear of the businesses' attracting crime, because they deal largely in cash.

California legalized medical cannabis almost 30 years ago, and adult-use recreational cannabis became legal early last year after California voters passed Proposition 64 in November 2016.