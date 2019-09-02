Woman cannabis entrepreneur takes winding path to Marin-Sonoma delivery venture

When Alexa Rae Wall first moved to California from her native Austin, Texas, she didn’t intend to get into the cannabis industry.

However, after she moved to San Francisco with her husband to get her master’s degree in environmental management from the University of San Francisco, she found herself drawn to the cannabis plant.

“It wasn’t really until I got out here in California that I realized, ‘Oh wow, it’s more than just sneaking behind your parents’ back smoking pot. There’s something to this plant that’s magical,’” Wall said.

Now the co-founder of San Rafael-based cannabis company Moonflower Delivery, Wall said she and her husband, Curtis, began growing cannabis on property in Petaluma in 2014 when it was still only legal for medicinal purposes.

“Everyone had to have their card and be part of our collective so originally, we just started growing for other delivery services actually, not dispensaries,” she said.

California voters legalized recreational adult use cannabis in 2016, with the rules taking effect in January of 2018.

“Everyone had to have their card and be part of our collective so originally, we just started growing for other delivery services actually, not dispensaries,” she said.

In the cannabis industry, seed capital can be difficult to come by, however, since banks and financial institutions are wary of getting involved in businesses that trade in a substance the federal government still considers illegal.

Wall said her parents helped her and her husband with their initial financing. “Really it was my parents who helped finance our first little commercial grow,” she said. That business eventually grew to include a delivery operation, but it was cut short.

“We actually shut down in 2017 because the rules came out and there was no delivery only license available in Sonoma County or available in Petaluma,” Wall said.

The couple’s original grow operation in Petaluma, called Luma California, was also forced to move when the county outlawed certain growers from rural residential use land zones like the one they were located on.

Wall said while that business is still in Sonoma County (though it is not growing plants for commercial purposes), it is in a differently zoned area and she and her husband have been working on the permitting process for a commercial grow for about two years.

“It’s been two years now, we haven’t even stuck a shovel into the ground,” Wall said, estimating that between permits, testing, consulting fees and other overhead, the project has cost about $300,000 so far.

Along with negotiating with neighbors, Wall said she has received 153 conditions from state licensing agencies that the company has to meet before the use permit for the operation can vest. “We have to upgrade septic, we have to upgrade the driveways, we have to grade, we have to get building permits, we have to get power upgrades, we have to build up everything,” Wall said.

Not to be deterred, Wall and her husband met two other entrepreneurs and founded Moonflower, which opened for business in February.

“Everyone was kind of scrambling to figure out ‘What kind of license am I going to get? And where am I going to get it?’ And it just so happened that San Rafael opened up,” Wall said of the impetus to start the delivery business. She noted there are four other delivery businesses licensed in San Rafael but that rather than compete they complement each other in terms of the products they offer and the markets they target.