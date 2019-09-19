Hotel Sebastopol project ready for construction is Piazza Hospitality's 4th in Sonoma County

It’s been four years since Piazza Hospitality Group began its journey toward building a boutique hotel in Sebastopol. Now the vision is getting closer to seeing shovels go into the ground.

Piazza said that it had received last month all design review, art and tree permit approvals for its proposed Hotel Sebastopol, a small boutique hotel with 66 rooms to be built at 6828 Depot St.

“So where we are now is we have gone through our second review (with the city) responding to the secondary comments, and are getting ready to submit our third review this month,” said Daniele Petrone, project manager on Hotel Sebastopol.

The hope is to secure the building permit at the end of November and break ground in late winter, but that depends on how much time is needed for the city to review the third submission and whether or not Piazza will need to respond to any additional comments. To that end, Piazza will go before the Planning Commission on Sept. 24 to request a time extension on its approved use permit.

The Planning Commission approved the project two years ago, Petrone noted, adding that the timeline so far isn’t atypical.

One lengthy delay, however, that wasn’t expected was how the design of the proposed solar panels would be carried out. The Piazza team anticipated tackling that portion of the project toward the end of construction, but that’s not how it turned out.

“We weren’t aware the city was expecting us to complete the solar panel system’s design right now, as opposed to what our architects are more comfortable with … because that is a complicated design scheme and involves a lot of different trades,” Petrone said. “It’s work that needed to be done regardless; we planned to do it, but more slowly. That one item was about an eight-month delay. That’s how long it’s taken our solar consultant to develop everything.”

When it’s all said and done, Hotel Sebastopol hopes to achieve zero net energy status, meaning all energy required for the operations of the building is created on site, Petrone said.

Before Piazza submitted its application to build the hotel, it held two public forums to give a brief presentation of its plans and gather the community’s thoughts, Petrone said.

“That led to very important parts of the project as it’s designed now” said. “One was a suggestion for rooms that were easily sharable as a way to make it more affordable as well. We actually have six rooms that will be hostel-style. We’re going to try that out. We haven’t done it in any of our other projects.”

Piazza has three hotels in Healdsburg: Hotel Healdsburg, h2hotel and Harmon Guest House.

“I do know they did incorporate some of the things the community requested,” said Sebastopol Planning Director Kari Svanstrom, noting the six hostel rooms, three art-studio spaces, and bicycle parking with electrical-charging stations. “They have a pedestrian pathway right through the project that goes between The Barlow and downtown. From that perspective, cars will come to the site. We’re not in denial about that.”

Once people arrive, she hopes they’ll park and spend time walking around.

“There certainly is a concern that we stay a real town. Hotels can change things,” Svanstrom said. “People work and live here, and I want to make sure the town stays that way.”

Sidewalks around the whole block will be reconstructed, she said.

“Generally, as part of a development project, the developer needs to do frontage improvements to make sure they’re up to city standards,” Svanstrom said. “They’re working with us and Caltrans to modify the sidewalks, so there’s a connection with the downtown plaza.”