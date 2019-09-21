Hansel Auto Group debuts large solar-battery installation in Santa Rosa, plans Petaluma installs

Hansel Auto Group in Santa Rosa on Friday unveiled a source of alternative electrical power – an array of solar panels supplemented by storage batteries to eventually allow its dealerships from Santa Rosa to Petaluma to draw power from the sun over the power grid.

At the ceremony at 3075 Corby Ave. Santa Rosa, the system – which includes a football-sized canopy with solar collectors covering a lot at its Ford dealership – Auto Group’s solar-battery array was described by President Henry C. Hansel as a first for a car dealership in the state.

Battery units storing the power generated from the panels were created by Arizona-based NantEnergy.

“We currently have 24 projects in California including four projects in PG&E territory .... One is installed in Napa at the French Laundry restaurant,” stated Matt Mapes, company director of sales, in an email. Hansel is that fourth project, with the first location installed in Santa Rosa.

He said the system software monitors the electrical usage of a business.

“When the software detects a power request it sends a signal to the inverter to discharge the battery to offset the demand," Mapes said. "This reduces the monthly demand charge from the utility."

Installation of panels and batteries for Hansel Auto Group will eventually serve all of its dealerships in Petaluma and Santa Rosa. The one which was christened Friday will serve two dealerships, with a second unit which is being constructed in Petaluma to serve two more. Eventually, the group will have another unit in place in Santa Rosa to service four other dealerships.

Justin H. Hansel, vice president of Hansel Auto Group, would say only that the group put in a “sizable” investment in the installations, a cost which he said will take years to get back.

“We decided to invest in solar because we think it’s the right thing to do for our community and the environment,” he said.

Robert Laubach, CEO of the solar and battery installer, MBL & Sons, said about 65% of the San Jose firm’s installation remain in the public sector.

“Adoption of solar by the private sector is absolutely going to come but will require more education.”

When all of the Hansel Auto Group’s installations of solar panels and batteries are completed, they will be able to produce almost all the electricity the company needs, Laubach said, averaged over a year. And the investment to buy and install the systems should be recovered in about five years.

“Hansel is making an investment," he said. "They are doing, rather than just talking.”

Mapes said the advantage of being able to generate electricity then store it is that it will allow customers to store the power captured in the panels and tap it at a different time of day.

It comes at a time when power provider PG&E has in place a plan to cut power during high wildfire danger. Mapes said systems planned for installation at the Hansel Auto Group project early next year will allow the business to switch to backup power to continue key operations.

Brad Heavner, policy director with the trade group, the California Solar & Storage Association, said more and more businesses are calling now asking about the ability to install systems that not only collect power but also store it to be tapped later. Even more so, he said, because utilities have adjusted peak power charges to now ramp higher in the early evenings, times when the direct panel power is at its lowest but when a battery system could be useful.