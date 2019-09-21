Former Korbel exec to lead Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County

Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County on Friday said it picked a former Korbel sparkling wine executive as its new CEO.

Harold Duncan will assume the post on Oct. 1, the nonprofit organization said in the announcement. He is replacing Mike Johnson, who started in the role in last October. In April, the organization announced he had resigned.

Duncan retired in late 2018 after over 30 years in executive leadership roles with Russian River Valley-based F. Korbel and Bros Inc., most recently as senior vice president of operations, the homebuilder said.

An affiliate of the national organization, Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County operations include The Habitat Center factory and trades training center, which opened earlier this summer at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park, and completion of two homes in the west county community of Graton. The affiliate also launched what it calls its largest year of building ever, 26 new affordable homes in 2020.

It stated in the Duncan announcement that it has more than 200 additional homes in predevelopment across Sonoma County.

“Habitat is thrilled to have someone like Harold assume the role of CEO. He has extensive experience guiding organizational growth and change, including the application of new technologies to expand capacity – which is at the heart of our current strategies,” Tim Leach, Habitat’s Interim CEO, stated in the announcement.

Leach will resume his role as chairman of Habitat’s Board of Directors with Duncan’s appointment.

The nonprofit stated Duncan’s “powerful personal experience with the wildfires of 2017 and deep reflection since his retirement from Korbel inspired him to seek the opportunity with Habitat.

“My wife and I had a life changing event on October 9, 2017. Our home was destroyed in the Tubbs fire. I know the helpless feeling of not having a home of your own. I want to help bring hope to the many other families still desperately in need of housing in our community. I am ready for this new beginning.”

Habitat touts over 1,700 volunteers a year and a record of helping families and individuals in need build homes for over 35 years. The group involves eventual homeowners to help build their own homes alongside volunteers.

The national search for Sonoma County Habitat’s new CEO was led by the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership.