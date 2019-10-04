12 views on North Bay construction industry challenges and growth in 2019
In this report
Jerry Eddinger, Eddinger Enterprises
Richard Ghilotti, Ghilotti Construction Company
Michael Ghilotti, Ghilotti Bros. Inc.
Seth Maze, GMH Builders
Steve Ronchelli, Jesse Malone and Jim Murphy, Jim Murphy & Associates Company
Peter Rosell, John Bare and Willie McDevitt, McDevitt Construction Partners
Roger Nelson, Monica Nelson, Patrick Draeger and Wesley E. Barry II, Midstate Construction Corporation
Tony Simmons and Craig Nordby, Nordby Construction
Thomas Dawson, Precision General Commercial Contractors Inc.
Paul Thompson, Thompson Builders Corp.
Robert Cantu, Western Builders
Mark Davis, Wright Contracting
Anticipating business growth in the low teens in some cases, area contractors are facing the problems of growth, detailed regulation, labor shortages and the need to address the results of massive 2017 wildfires.
The Business Journal asked prominent builders in the region questions about the local building industry and received responses from Eddinger Enterprises, Ghilotti Bros., Ghilotti Construction, GMH Builders, Jim Murphy & Associates, McDevitt Construction Partners, Midstate Construction, Nordby Construction, Precision General Commercial Contractors, Thompson Builders, Western Builders and Wright Contracting.
Their comments are listed alphabetically by company name.
Jerry Eddinger
Eddinger Enterprises Inc.
62 W. North St., Healdsburg
Tell us how much your business is expected to grow this year.
Between 8% and 10%
What are the three biggest challenges you face this year, and how have you addressed each?
Planning and building departments: As advocates for our clients, we are well versed in building and land use codes and work closely with qualified architects and engineers as well as various city and county departments to shepherd our projects from planning to completion. The government process can be very slow.
Labor and materials cost increases: Working closely with our subcontractors and suppliers, we’re better prepared for upcoming increases and we communicate this with our clients for optimum planning and materials usage
Subcontractor work loads: We’ve built strong relationships with our sub-contractors and suppliers and continue to use a team approach, pay their invoices very timely, and respect the expertise they bring to each project.
Assuming that labor is among your largest challenges, what do you think is needed from government and private industry to address this issue?
I would like to see the schools put more energy into teaching students the benefits of a career in the building industry. I would hope that with some form of government/private funding we can create more trade schools for Carpenters, Welders, Plumbers, Electricians, Pipe Fitters and so on.
If at all, in what ways does government regulation affect your ability to do business, as in the permitting process or in the regulation of overtime pay or other labor issues? How are you adjusting to these challenges?
The process through the planning and building departments is typically much slower than we like or is necessary. Delays are often boiler plate and not project specific, which is not only disappointing but also expensive. We make sure that we are knowledgeable in the project specific issues while working closely with architects and engineers as well as various city and county departments to shepherd our projects from planning to completion.
What are your three biggest jobs right now?
The Matheson — is a new 3 story building in downtown Healdsburg on the Plaza, with a restaurant, roof top bar and housing. We’ve changed our work hours to better accommodate the neighboring businesses and our community. As a new building within the constraints of the original storefront and common concrete side walls, it’s an intricate project that we know will be a great fit on the Plaza.
In this report
Jerry Eddinger, Eddinger Enterprises
Richard Ghilotti, Ghilotti Construction Company
Michael Ghilotti, Ghilotti Bros. Inc.
Seth Maze, GMH Builders
Steve Ronchelli, Jesse Malone and Jim Murphy, Jim Murphy & Associates Company
Peter Rosell, John Bare and Willie McDevitt, McDevitt Construction Partners
Roger Nelson, Monica Nelson, Patrick Draeger and Wesley E. Barry II, Midstate Construction Corporation
Tony Simmons and Craig Nordby, Nordby Construction
Thomas Dawson, Precision General Commercial Contractors Inc.
Paul Thompson, Thompson Builders Corp.
Robert Cantu, Western Builders
Mark Davis, Wright Contracting