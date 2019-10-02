North Bay business briefs from Bouchaine Vineyards, GO-Biz, ShiKai, Sonoma County Winegrowers and more

Bouchaine Vineyards on the Napa County side of the Carneros winegrowing region has announced the completion of its new visitor center and plans to open it the public in mid-October.

The project design team was led by Michael Cook and his consulting team, including architect Kevin O’Malley of O’Malley Wilson & Westphal. Owners of the vineyards are Gerret and Tatiana Copeland.

Sitting high atop a hill overlooking the historical existing winery building, the new 5,000-square-foot visitor center is designed in a semicircle, intended to be “reminiscent of an open embrace. The unusual shape of the new building maximizes the views of the vineyards and surrounding hills, and in the distance frames the San Francisco Bay.”

The overall project, constructed by Wright Contracting, also includes a renovation of the existing 3,000-square-foot tasting room building, a 22,000-square-foot expansion of the production facilities, a new 2,100-square-foot terrace, and parking spaces. The outdoor terrace is surrounded by two water features, landscaped gardens, sofas and armchairs, and multiple firepits

—

The California Department of Food and Agriculture and the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced that California received a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help California small businesses boost trade and exports abroad. The state agriculture department and GO-Biz will use the funds as part of the California state trade expansion program (STEP) to help California small businesses participate in activities like foreign trade shows and access foreign markets through trade promotion initiatives.

The SBA’s STEP program awarded grants to 41 states and territories to support activities to increase exports by U.S. small businesses. STEP awards were created to advance key priorities identified in the 2010 president’s national export initiative (NEI), namely to expand the base of small businesses that become exporters, and to make the exporting process as easy as possible for small businesses. Since 2011, the STEP program has awarded approximately $157 million in grants to fund export opportunities and increase the footprint of small businesses in countries all over the world.

For more information on the California STEP program, visit www.CaliforniaExport.org, and for additional information on SBA’s STEP program visit www.sba.gov/funding-programs/grants/state-trade-expansion-program-step.

—

Whole Foods Market is putting ShiKai’s CBD lotions and cream on to its shelves, the Santa Rosa-based company announced.’

Whole Foods Market is selling ShiKai CBD cream (2 ounce), Borage CBD cream (2 ounce), CBD mentholated cream (3 ounce) and CBD body lotion (0.8 and 6 ounce), which represents the full line of ShiKai CBD products, with new formulations in the pipeline. The company was founded in 1970 by two chemists.

—

Wine Enthusiast magazine has named Sonoma County “Wine Region of the Year,” as part of its 2019 Wine Star Award Winners, citing its “long history, resilience, commitment to diversity and global leadership in sustainability.”

Recognition for the region’s sustainability comes in the wake of the Sonoma County Winegrowers’ goal of becoming a 100% sustainable wine region by the end of 2019. The effort made headlines earlier this month for achieving 99% sustainability with a slate of new farming practices among wine growers.

Sonoma County, just an hour north of San Francisco, has more than 50 miles that ride the Pacific coastline. The region has more than a million acres, with only 6% or 59,000 planted in wine grapes. The wine industry — from farming to production to tourism — is a key economic driver of the region.

—

Long Electric Company of Napa has been recognized for excellence by the National Electrical Contractors Association Northern California chapter for its work on the Stone Brewing Company project in Napa.

Those receiving the Project Excellence Awards were honored in September, the Pleasanton-based chapter stated.