Code changes coming, builders worry

Homebuilders in the North Bay and elsewhere in California will have several significant new requirements in 2020 for protecting structures from wildfires and reducing the projected impact of dwellings on the environment.

The requirement for solar electric panels on new homes grabbed headlines earlier this year, but it is just one of several notable changes in the California Energy Code triennial update, set to take effect in January unless local governments adopt amendments. Other energy standards include significantly increasing in indoor-air-quality standards and requiring better-insulated exterior walls — 2-by-6 walls with R-20 insulation, up from 2-by-4 with R-13 or 2-by-6 with R-19 in the 2016 version.

Without the solar panels, single-family homes built to the 2019 energy-efficiency standards would have energy savings of 7%, but that would jump to 53% with the mandated arrays, according to the California Energy Commission. And while the new state efficiency standards, called CalGreen, don’t go as far as requiring that dwellings use electric instead of natural gas for the furnace, water heater, stove and oven, and clothes dryer. Several North Bay governments are trying this fall to do just that.

Sonoma County jurisdictions — specifically, Santa Rosa, Windsor, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Cloverdale and Sebastopol — are the farthest along in the North Bay toward an effort across the state to adopt ordinances for all-electric new homes up to three stories tall, but some in Mendocino and Marin counties are taking initial steps toward them, according to Panama Bartholomy, director of Petaluma-based Buidling Decarbonization Coalition, and Rachel Kuykendall, senior program manager of Sonoma Clean Power. They’re among the over 50 governments in the state are pursuing all-electric provisions.

“Some are looking for all-out restrictions on natural gas infrastructure like Berkeley with local police powers,” Bartholomy said. “They can do local reach codes for banning gas under the building code or the energy code. And some have a hybrid where you can do dual-fuel homes, but you have to exceed the state energy efficiency code by 10%-15% and prewire for all electric so that when the furnace or water heater dies it can be replaced with an electric one.”

The California Energy Commission allows local reach codes that make efficiency standards reach further than CalGreen, as long as they are proven to be cost-effective for the homebuyer and don’t slow the homebuilding process. Behind the local and state efforts are climate action plans and policies they have adopted to cut emissions deemed harmful to the environment.

Some builders objected to the speed of reach-code adoption process or the cost comparisons between gas-serviced homes and all-electric homes when Santa Rosa and Sonoma Clean Power officials presented the proposal at an industry roundtable in mid-September.

“To have it done community by community doesn’t make a lot of sense to me,” said Keith Woods, CEO of North Coast Builders Exchange, a contractor trade group with 1,250 members. “So this seems more like overreach codes by individual communities, and I with all this energy would be put into what is probably inevitable on the state level, so it is a level playing field.”

Kuykendall, who co-presented the concept at that gathering, responded that the energy commission often looks at what local governments have adopted in previous code-adoption cycles to inform future state codes.