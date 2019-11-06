Santa Rosa’s BKF Engineers chooses new CEO, president

Greg Hurd is the new president and CEO Chief Executive Officer of BKF Engineers (BKF) of Santa Rosa.

The company’s announcement states current President/CEO David LaVelle will hand over the reins to Hurd on Jan. 1. Hurd will become the fifth president in BKF’s 105-year history.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of creative, dedicated, and talented professionals,” Hurd stated in the announcement. “It is a privilege to be part of a firm that delivers high quality services and innovative solutions to incredible clients. On behalf of everyone at BKF, I want to recognize Dave (LaVelle) for his dedication throughout his 31-year career at BKF. Under Dave’s leadership, BKF has grown into the successful 500-person consulting firm it is today. I look forward to building upon his achievements. We are all very appreciative for Dave’s countless contributions and for positioning BKF to continue delivering inspired infrastructure for a sustainable future.”

With 33 years in the AEC industry, Hurd has worked at BKF since 2009, when Santa Rosa-based Carlenzoli & Associates merged with BKF. He has led the firm’s North Bay location since that time, and was appointed executive vice president in 2018, focusing on strategic management and growth initiatives for the company.

Hurd is a California professional civil engineer and land surveyor, and is a LEED accredited professional with more than 30 years of leadership and management experience. He has managed a diverse array of public and private civil engineering and land surveying projects, including work on historic Treasure Island in the San Francisco Bay.

In addition, Hurd has often been recognized for his years of dedicated service and involvement with numerous local civic, business, and non-profit organizations. Once named one of the “Most Influential Leaders in the North Bay”.