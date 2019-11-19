Santa Rosa's NeilMed Pharmaceuticals plans to add 260,000sf

Even as it has had to create contingencies for wildfires that threaten its north Santa Rosa operations, NeilMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is moving ahead with sizable expansions of the Sonoma County airport-area factory known for producing sinus and other treatments used globally.

NeilMed has applied for a permit to build a 59,066-square-foot, two-story warehouse on 1.53 acres at 685 Aviation Blvd., according to county records. The vacant lot is kitty-corner to the southwest from the company’s production facility at 601 Aviation. Once approved, the goal is to start construction as soon as next spring, according to co-founder and CEO Ketan Mehta, M.D.

And longer-term, NeilMed wants to build a 200,000-square-foot warehouse on vacant land to the south. The land was purchased by a company affiliate last year from Airport Business Center, according to Mehta and public records. Aviation Boulevard dead-ends into the west and east sides of the property. An application for that project hasn’t yet been submitted.

“We are experiencing not (just) some domestic growth but also international growth that is growing in double digits,” he said.

He and President Nina Mehta started NeilMed almost two decades ago, and the company became flush with orders in its first decade with mentions by ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Dr. Mehmet Oz, Oprah Winfrey and internet sales, according to The Press Democrat.

Since then, the company has grown from selling neti pot kits then plastic squeeze bottles with proprietary sodium sinus rinse formulations to a couple dozen products in four categories: nasal care, ear care, first aid and baby care. Those include ear wax removal kits, aromatherapy, wound cleansing sprays, and applications for cleaning the sites of piercings, an item added in 2014 for professionals.

About 15 years ago, NeilMed moved into its current 54,000-square-foot facility. Now, the production floor has close to 200 employees, and the adjoining office has about 70 workers. Annual revenues are in the "double-digit millions," Mehta said, declining to elaborate.

The 2017 Tubbs Fire that destroyed thousands of Santa Rosa homes came within 3 miles of NeilMed, but it taught the Mehtas and their management team to make sure that during fire season nothing flammable is left in the building parking lot, grass on and around the facility is cut multiple times a month, and get a contract with California Fire Protection to spray the building with a flame-resistant gel if the blaze closes to within a half-mile.

But like in 2017, the Kincade Fire last month threw NeilMed and other companies a curve ball. Two years ago, the fires resulted in shutdowns of Highway 101 and major thoroughfares, leaving employees and managers unable to get to the building. This time, the airport area was part of a massive mandatory evacuation order that included nearly 190,000 residents from Healdsburg and Windsor to Jenner on the west Sonoma Coast. Power was cut to the property and large areas of the North Bay for five days.

After shutting down with the evacuation orders Oct. 26, NeilMed was back in operation five days later, but the evacuation left as many as two-thirds of the production staff still unable to show up for the afternoon shift that day. When courier services arrived again Oct. 31 to bring in raw materials and take out shipments, it took a few days to catch up.

The 2017 and 2019 fires have taught Ketan Mehta that production and shipping strategy needed to change.

“Our plan is to put away a couple of months of inventory and make separate shipping and logistics operations,” he said. “We like to ship internationally as quickly as we manufacture, but we are very careful now about taking anything out into the parking lot that can catch fire.”

Despite the challenges in dealing with the fire response, Mehta doesn’t plan to set up operations elsewhere.

“We are resilient, and we’ll survive this,” he said, noting that the Kincade Fire came within 1,000 feet of Nina Mehta’s house in Shiloh Ridge in east Windsor. “It’s what we do with our employees.”

Del Starrett Architect of Santa Rosa is designing the building at 685 Aviation, and Pacatte Construction of Windsor is the general contractor.