North Bay business briefs from Soiland, Mendocino County's Rural Wine, Becoming Independent and more

Soiland Company is offering free concrete rubble tipping to those who are in the process of clearing out their burned property. Cleanup contractors can drop off clean concrete foundations, driveways and walkways at the Stony Point Rock Quarry location in Cotati any time during the week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the cleanup of the 2017 Tubbs Fire, Soiland Company took in more than 340,000 tons of concrete and recycled it into class 2 recycled base. This recycled base from the North Bay fires is now being used throughout Sonoma County on projects like the new communities being built in the area, local high schools, and the Highway 101 high-occupancy vehicle lane being built from Petaluma to Novato.

Stony Point Rock Quarry is located at 7171 Stony Point Road in Cotati.

—

Third-generation vintners Ben and Jake Fetzer have expanded their business with the launch of Rural Wine Co., a new wine brand that focuses on subappellations in Mendocino County.

The two, the children of Bobby and Sheila Fetzer, operate the Masút winery in Redwood Valley. The Masút brand was founded 10 years ago, and they have worked to make it into a nationally distributed, premium label that focuses on estate-grown pinot noir from their vineyard.

“With Rural, we want to highlight the lesser-known appellations in Mendocino County. Mendocino is a large region with wide diversity in its sub-appellations,” Jake Fetzer said in a statement.

The first release from Rural will be a 2018 pinot noir. It will sell for $25 a bottle, with the fruit coming from the Eagle Peak appellation in Mendocino County, which is just north of Redwood Valley. A chardonnay will be introduced in the first half of 2020 and then followed by a cabernet sauvignon.

—

Becoming Independent, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit social impact organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, plans to open its Marin County location on Dec. 5.

The new office will be located at 777 Grand Ave., Suite 101, San Rafael. It will provide day services to clients in Marin County.

“For years, people in San Rafael have been asking us to bring Becoming Independent’s services further south,” said Luana Vaetoe, CEO, in the announcement. “We look forward to becoming an important part of the Marin community.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 with an open house immediately following from 4:30–6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Becoming Independent, established in 1967, services about 1,000 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It has a staff about 230 and an annual budget of $14 million.

—

Town of Windsor staff has installed new banners along Windsor Road from Windsor River Road to Windsor High School. These banners were designed in partnership with students at Brooks Elementary School and Cali Calmecac Language Academy (Cali), the Public Art Advisory Commission, and The Design Guild, a graphic design firm out of Petaluma.