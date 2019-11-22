iMod's is the first modular building system aimed at the education market to achieve Platinum level since the council four years ago launched its rating system through which certifying engineers evaluate how well a structure would be able to bounce back from calamities. Dozens. The first Platinum rating was issued for Roseville City Hall in 2016.

Launched in 2018 originally as Intermodal Structures and infused with $11 million in funding earlier this year, iMod delivered 12 of the 40-foot-long, 320-square-foot modules for a Southern California school district office. iMod purchases its secret seismic sauce — the steel moment frame — from a foundry in China and integrates in high-tech heating and ventilation systems, panelized walls and audio-visual systems from other manufacturers. The frame wall panel window system is designed to allow movement of 2 inches in any direction without breaking the windows.

Ninety percent of the work on the modules is done before they leave the factory, according to co-founder Craig Severance.