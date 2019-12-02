North Bay business briefs from Napa affordable housing, Adventist Health, Russian River Brewing and more

Napa Courtyards, a 20-unit apartment complex with affordable rents as well as dedicated units for those who have been homeless, had its ceremonial opening Nov. 18.

The project is located at 535 Coombsville Road. A county government announcement stated that Napa Courtyards features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available to individuals and families earning up to 60% of the area median income. Monthly rents range from a low of $534 for a one-bedroom to $1,501 for three bedrooms.

All 20 units have been rented, and there's a waiting list of 150 people. Five of the 20 apartments are being rented to people who were homeless before moving into Napa Courtyards.

The project cost $8.9 million to build, according to nonprofit developer The Pacific Companies. Napa County provided $3.5 million of the funding, with the remainder coming from construction loans and deferred costs.

—

Adventist Health St. Helena and St. Helena Hospital Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 21 to celebrate the completion of its new women’s imaging center, scheduled to open this month.

The new center, located at 821 S. St. Helena Highway in St. Helena, will provide women access to the latest in breast imaging, including 3D mammography, 2D mammography, ultrasound, bone-density screening and biopsy procedures, Adventist Health stated in a news release. A breast health navigator will be at the center of the team to help guide patients through the process of a timely diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care.

“Bringing 3D mammography and a highly specialized breast health team to St. Helena is an important step for women of Napa Valley to keep them healthy and breast cancer free,” said Steven Herber, M.D., president and CEO of Adventist Health St. Helena.

—

Russian River Brewing Co. has announced a limited release of Mind Circus hazy India pale ale in an aluminum can.

The brewery made a batch of 2,100 four-pack cans of Mind Circus. The cans are priced at $22 for a four-pack and $5.50 for a single can, but only are available until they are gone at Russian River’s Windsor and Santa Rosa brewpubs.

Russian River’s canned beer follows a progression of other formidable area brewers that had been reluctant to go to cans, then relented. Most notably, Lagunitas Brewing Co. founder Tony McGee in 2012 proclaimed that his Petaluma brewery would be the last one in the region to sell canned beer. Four years later, Lagunitas released its 12th of Never ale in a can, and many other canned varieties have followed.

—

The Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District voted Nov. 22 to contribute $100,000 to the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce’s postfire recovery campaign.

The Healdsburg City Council kick started the chamber’s campaign with $50,000 of Measure V funds on t Nov. 18. The district stated that individual businesses and other organizations have also contributed, including Cartograph Wines, Costeaux French Bakery and Wine Walk Healdsburg.

The district was formed in 2012 and renewed by the Healdsburg City Council in 2017 as a special assessment district. Lodging properties within city limits collect a 2 percent assessment fee on each overnight stay. That money is used by the district to market Healdsburg as an overnight destination.

—

Santa Rosa Junior College has received the 2019 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. The college’s announcement state the honor recognizes colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada that demonstrate “an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

It is the only California community college to receive this award and will be featured, along with 94 other recipients, in the November issue of the magazine.