22 picked as top real estate projects for San Francisco North Bay in 2019

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 26, 2019, 3:13PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Top Real Estate Projects of the North Bay

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 4–6:30 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, 170 Railroad St., Santa Rosa

Register by Dec. 15: nbbj.news/projects19

The North Bay Business Journal has announced the winners of its 14th annual Top Real Estate Projects Awards.

This year’s recipients are:

Bacich Elementary School, Greenbrae: New classroom and administration building

Bouchaine Vineyards, Napa Carneros: New winery visitor center

Brookside School, San Anselmo: New multiuse building

Cardinal Newman High School, Santa Rosa: North classroom building rebuild after the Tubbs Fire

St. Rose Preschool, Santa Rosa: Classroom rebuild after the Tubbs Fire

Celestina Garden Apartments, Sonoma

Christopherson rebuilding Fountaingrove, Santa Rosa

Fountaingrove rebuild, Santa Rosa:

Hopper walls rebuild, Santa Rosa: Replace the wall along Hopper Avenue for the Coffey Park neighborhood

Hotel E, Santa Rosa: New downtown lodging

Interchange Business Park, Vacaville: Industrial real estate development

Kaiser Permanente behavioral health clinic, Petaluma

Napa County Airport runway 18R-36L rehabilitation, Napa

Paradise Ridge Winery, Santa Rosa: Rebuild the hospitality center burned in the Tubbs Fire

Rancho Cotate High School theater, auditorium and gymnasium, Rohnert Park

Santa Rosa Community Health Vista campus, Santa Rosa: Restoring and reopening the Fountaingrove clinic damaged in the Tubbs Fire

Santa Rosa Junior College Burbank Auditorium, Santa Rosa

Stoddard West Apartments, Napa

Sunrise Park athletic field improvement Rohnert Park

Traditional Medicinals office tenant improvement, Rohnert Park: Expansion to a second story

Valley View Senior Housing, American Canyon

Vista Collina Resort, Napa: 145-room hotel and food and wine center by the owners of Meritage Resort & Spa across the street

The Top Real Estate Projects Awards event will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country. Tickets are $75 person or $775 for a table of 10. Register at NBBJ.news/projects19.

The event is underwritten by Ghilotti Construction and sponsored by Exchange Bank and Wright Contracting.

