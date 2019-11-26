22 picked as top real estate projects for San Francisco North Bay in 2019
Top Real Estate Projects of the North Bay
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 4–6:30 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, 170 Railroad St., Santa Rosa
Register by Dec. 15: nbbj.news/projects19
The North Bay Business Journal has announced the winners of its 14th annual Top Real Estate Projects Awards.
This year’s recipients are:
Bacich Elementary School, Greenbrae: New classroom and administration building
Bouchaine Vineyards, Napa Carneros: New winery visitor center
Brookside School, San Anselmo: New multiuse building
Cardinal Newman High School, Santa Rosa: North classroom building rebuild after the Tubbs Fire
St. Rose Preschool, Santa Rosa: Classroom rebuild after the Tubbs Fire
Celestina Garden Apartments, Sonoma
Christopherson rebuilding Fountaingrove, Santa Rosa
Fountaingrove rebuild, Santa Rosa:
Hopper walls rebuild, Santa Rosa: Replace the wall along Hopper Avenue for the Coffey Park neighborhood
Hotel E, Santa Rosa: New downtown lodging
Interchange Business Park, Vacaville: Industrial real estate development
Kaiser Permanente behavioral health clinic, Petaluma
Napa County Airport runway 18R-36L rehabilitation, Napa
Paradise Ridge Winery, Santa Rosa: Rebuild the hospitality center burned in the Tubbs Fire
Rancho Cotate High School theater, auditorium and gymnasium, Rohnert Park
Santa Rosa Community Health Vista campus, Santa Rosa: Restoring and reopening the Fountaingrove clinic damaged in the Tubbs Fire
Santa Rosa Junior College Burbank Auditorium, Santa Rosa
Stoddard West Apartments, Napa
Sunrise Park athletic field improvement Rohnert Park
Traditional Medicinals office tenant improvement, Rohnert Park: Expansion to a second story
Valley View Senior Housing, American Canyon
Vista Collina Resort, Napa: 145-room hotel and food and wine center by the owners of Meritage Resort & Spa across the street
The Top Real Estate Projects Awards event will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country. Tickets are $75 person or $775 for a table of 10. Register at NBBJ.news/projects19.
The event is underwritten by Ghilotti Construction and sponsored by Exchange Bank and Wright Contracting.
Top Real Estate Projects of the North Bay
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 4–6:30 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, 170 Railroad St., Santa Rosa
Register by Dec. 15: nbbj.news/projects19