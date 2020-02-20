9-decade-old Axia Architects of Santa Rosa secures downtown building for expansion

As it enters its ninth decade in business, Axia Architects is getting a home to call its own.

By July, the firm hopes to relocate to a 4,500-square-foot building that principal architect and President Doug Hilberman and his wife, Wendy, purchased along Mendocino Avenue in downtown Santa Rosa. Axia currently is housed in a slightly smaller leased office at 250 D St., Suite 210, a few blocks away. Hilberman said the new location is a good match for what the firm needed from a modern space in which to grow. First, it is in the “heart of downtown,” and second, it can be configured to allow freer staff interactionon projects.

“We’ve been firmly committed to downtown Santa Rosa for the last couple of decades, both in terms of civic activities and support for the downtown businesses,” Hilberman said. “It remains in walking distance to a lot of the staff’s homes and to support services.”

Doing business downtown continues to be challenging because of limited parking close by and concerns about the homeless, but Hilberman is optimistic that recent conversations between organizations, tenants and city officials about such issues.

“I do believe that as a whole community we’re trying to make progress on those,” he said.

He pointed to work by developer Hugh Futrell in the formation of a community benefit district to tax downtown property owners to fund such things as “ambassadors” who help visitors and businesses with questions and concerns.

Axia was started in 1939 and went through several partner and name changes over time. In 1997, previous principal architect Peter Witter converted the name from Witter Jeffries to Axia. Hilberman joined Axia in 2003 after moving from Portland, Oregon, and assumed ownership in 2006. The firm employs 14, including six licensed architects.

After construction activity slumped during the Great Recession, Axia’s billings rebounded, especially during the last six years of over 25% growth annually. Billings last year were about $4 million.

Kevin Doran of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International represented Doug and Wendy Hilberman and 540 Mendocino seller Conner Family Trust in the Oct. 9 building sale. The deal value was $1 million.