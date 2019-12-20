Modernization of Marin County elementary school wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

When new facilities were needed in response to increased enrollment within Marin County’s Kentfield School District, district leaders decided to significantly update or refurbish portions of the Bacich Elementary School with a new classroom, the renovation of existing classrooms and by building new administrative offices.

Experienced K-12 designer and district partner Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, along with contractor Lathrop Construction, were chosen to design and build modern, flexible learning environments with a strong connection between interior and exterior learning spaces.

Work began by replacing an outdated classroom building with a new 11,000-square-foot structure with breakout areas, a maker lab and centralized administrative offices.

The maker lab boasts an outdoor work area and a central creative play courtyard that can be accessed from all classrooms. It is a favorite gathering place for Bacich students.

New administrative offices are positioned at the entry to the school to better control access to the campus and improve safety and security. The design/build project team made use of site preparation work to adjust entry pick-up and drop-off parking areas for easier access. Electric vehicle charging stations were also added to the parking lot.

The previously undersized administrative space was repurposed to better accommodate needed staff areas and an English language learners classroom.

The team was able to successfully overcome challenges, including working on an active campus, and coordinating construction activities around concurrent street improvements not related to the district project. The new facilities were completed before the start of the 2018-19 school year.