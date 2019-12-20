New Marin County elementary school multipurpose building wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019.

Brookside needed an enlarged, upgraded multiuse building to accommodate increased occupancy that exceeded the footprint of the existing 1940s structure.

The capacity issue was addressed by utilizing roll-up garage doors for spill-over seating, allowing the building to flow out into a new outdoor amphitheater — the only type of construction that could occur on a water district easement berm behind the building. AXIA Architects leveraged this concept to create a new space for student functions and community activities that add value to the building.

The multiuse room was designed as a simple rectangle with material efficiencies in mind. The stage was moved forward as a signage mural. The building’s scale is compatible with adjacent residential neighbors and smaller classroom buildings. The roof was designed for a future photovoltaic array.

The forms and window patterns took their cue from surrounding school structures. One-story support rooms were built in a staggered pattern east and west of the multi-use building that serves as the visual anchor for those arriving at the campus.

Bold colors added interest to the elementary school’s interior environment, and natural woods added warmth. The exterior was livened with the use of a compatible color palette, based on the school’s colors, that sets a new tone for modern schools.

Proper site location, window layout and positioning, efficient exterior envelop construction, and the use of cool roofing systems are some of the most effective sustainable design choices that can be executed on a project, according to AXIA.