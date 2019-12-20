40-unit Celestina Garden Apartments in Sonoma wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

The Celestina Garden Apartment project involved new construction of a three-story senior residential community building on 3.06 acres of the Sonoma Springs mixed-use site.

This work represents the final phase of a master-planned, intergenerational community where people of all ages can live, work, attend school and enjoy easy access to transportation. There are 40 affordable homes for seniors, including 37 one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments for low-income individuals over age 62, earning up to 60% of area median income of $47,160 for a two-person household.

The community features a fitness studio, bike storage, courtyard and a community room with a kitchen for social gatherings. A large garden has been created for use for Celestina Apartments senior residents to enjoy, as well as adjacent Fetters Apartment’s family residents (which opened in late 2017) and by Sonoma Valley Charter School students.

This state-of-the-art facility boasts solar energy panels to help reduce electricity costs and utilizes low-emission physical plant equipment.

The MidPen Services Corporation provides on-site programs and services. These programs include health and welfare forums, fairs and screenings, nutrition workshops, financial capabilities courses, cognitive stimulation programs and social activities. The grounds include a walking path, a 1.4-acre playground and athletic field, and a .3-mile section of the new Central Sonoma Valley Trail.

MidPen Property Management Corporation provides on-site professional management services.