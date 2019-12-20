Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

In 1980, Keith and Brenda Christopherson took a leap of faith and purchased 23 lots in the first Fountaingrove neighborhood, called Southridge Estates. By 2000, Christopherson Homes had built over a third of the dwellings in Fountaingrove. To date, the firm has constructed over 6,500 homes in more than 63 communities.

After the 2017 wildfires, the Christophersons received hundreds of calls from people asking for rebuild assistance, and Christopherson Builders was born.

With a knowledge of the neighborhood, including challenges associated with building on steep lots, the Christophersons were in a good position to help former homeowners. It became their personal mission to restore this community with the same level of quality and design as before.

Some of Christopherson Builders’ clients are rebuilding, or in the process of rebuilding, based on original plans, while others are using one of Christopherson’s newly designed plans or custom plans created for them. In total, Christopherson Builders is working with over 100 clients, mostly in the Fountaingrove area.

Going beyond architectural design, these homes are more resilient than before. Energy and water efficiency have improved dramatically since the 1980s and '90s. Combined with more thoughtful approaches to site development, today’s Fountaingrove has a much lower environmental footprint than in the past.

Measures have also been taken to improve resiliency against fires with the use of Hardie siding, trim and overhangs along with fireproof venting. The option of adding solar power and battery backup installation in all Christopherson homes is also available.