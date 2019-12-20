Rebuild of Tubbs Fire-destroyed Coffey Park wall in Santa Rosa wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

Following the October 2017 Tubbs Fire, it was discovered that the wall along the north and south sides of Hopper Avenue in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park community destroyed by the blaze was not public property, but owned by homeowners that adjoined it.

The cost of demolition and reconstruction would have placed a financial and logistical burden on the 42 homeowners involved. Coffey Strong, a nonprofit organization formed to help Coffey Park residents cope with fire recovery and rebuilding costs, wanted to find a solution that would benefit these neighbors and provide a new gateway to Coffey Park.

The total cost to remove, dispose of and replace the fire-damaged wall was approximately $20,000 per homeowner, with no guarantee of continuity from lot to lot.

In response, Coffey Strong, AshBritt Environmental (a national turnkey rapid-response disaster recovery and special environmental services contractor), and the Rebuild North Bay Foundation collaborated for over a year to ensure that all costs were covered for demolition of existing walls, debris removal and replacement using a design and fire-rated material chosen by residents.

The original estimate of $300,000 to replace the walls fell far short of the final cost. As a result, Ashbritt increased its contribution to $450,000 for the Hooper Avenue wall. In addition, AshBritt’s partners (APM Homes, D&S Awards, Farrow Construction, Mountain G. Engineering, Pacific Recycling Solutions and Economic Signs), contributed an additional $100,000 to $200,000 in in-kind contributions to cover the costs associated with the entire replacement process.