Downtown Santa Rosa's Hotel E wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

Architect: John Worden of Healdsburg, with construction drawings by TFA Architects of Santa Rosa

Hotel E, the iconic centerpiece of Santa Rosa’s downtown renaissance, is a mixed-use boutique hotel with a restaurant, coffee shop, roof terrace and bar, courtyard, fitness facility, meeting rooms and wine bar located on Old Courtyard Square’s west side.

The first phase has 39 rooms and involved the conversion of the Empire Building with its classic clock tower. The second phase is under construction.

Built after the 1906 earthquake, the Empire Building was home for the Bank of Italy and subsequently Bank of America, and later became the first site of Empire College and the Sonoma County Bar Association. The long-time Santa Rosa law firm, Geary Shea O’Donnell, occupied offices on upper floors for decades.

Conceiving of the need for a high-quality hotel in Santa Rosa, Greystone Hotels, the San Francisco-based boutique hotelier, and local developer/builder Hugh Futrell Corporation, worked together emphasizing the restoration of the Empire Building and the creation of a private courtyard.

The second phase will feature a harmonious, compatible hotel design with 71 additional rooms, linked to the Empire Building with a connecting structure at the west end of the new courtyard.

Today, the lobby features the Enology Lounge, a wine bar with selected vintages. Perry’s, the famous San Francisco restaurateur, will lease the ground floor during the second phase and include outdoor and courtyard dining. Starbuck’s will be located at the southwest corner of the phase II building.

A rooftop bar and café will be built during phase II along with an additional meeting room.