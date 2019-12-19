263,000sf Solano County warehouse wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

Buzz Oates, one of the largest privately-held real estate investment management companies in the U.S. with its own affiliated construction company, has constructed a state-of-the-art speculative 263,400 square foot concrete tilt-up, rear-loaded warehouse and distribution center measuring 878 feet wide by 300 feet deep, at the Interchange Business Park in Vacaville.

This is the largest industrial building completed in 2019 in Solano County.

This structure, designed by Leo McGlade & Associates, occupies a portion of a 15.4-gross-acre parcel with parking spaces to accommodate 266 cars and 96 trailers.

While this warehouse is divisible to 51,300 square feet (into approximately four-plus sections), negotiations are underway to divide it approximately in half to meet the needs of a prospective new tenant.

The clear height of the building is 31 feet at the first column with column spacing at 50 feet deep and 57 feet wide. Walls are nine inches thick and there are 42 loading docks (9 by 10 feet) and six grade level loading docks (12 by 14 feet).

Some 1,576 square feet of office space within the building is currently under construction. This will provide an open office and/or reception space, three private offices, a conference room and two all-gender restrooms along with a break room with sink, base and upper cabinets.

This site at 891 Eubanks Drive in Vacaville, is situated near Interstate 80 and close to the intersection of I-505 for east-west as well as north-south shipping. Colliers International is the leasing agent for this warehouse.