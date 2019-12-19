Subscribe

New Petaluma mental health center wins North Bay Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 19, 2019, 7:51AM

Behavioral health center

3900 Lakeview Highway, Petaluma

Start date: November 2018

Completion: April 15, 2019

Estimated cost: $5.4 million to remodel an existing building

Financing: Internal funding

Owner and developer: Kaiser Permanente

General contractor: Unger Construction Company

Architect: TLCD Architecture

Read profiles of the other winning projects.

This Kaiser center offers comprehensive out-patient mental health services in a 16,700 square foot building with individual provider offices, observations rooms for both child and family settings, a chemical dependency lavatory, and other support spaces.

The goal is to provide a safe, calming space for patients, families and practitioners that empowers all and promotes healing. Through extensive collaboration with users, the general contractor and the design team, Kaiser is now able to provide its members with a complete mental health program in a soothing and respectful interior environment.

The facility is divided into zones hosting individual therapy, flexible group therapy and child/adolescent therapy spaces.

To provide a respite for anxious members and those dealing with stress, the implementation of biophilia (a human tendency to interact or be closely associated with other nature lifeforms) was at the forefront of interior environmental design. Strategic access to nature provides a backdrop for patient-centered care.

From a living wall that greets members as they check-in to the expansive back-lit photo wall featuring the familial rolling hills of Petaluma, a connection with nature is evident.

Nearly every provider office offers large windows with outdoor views, comfortable furniture, and warm wood tones creating serene settings. Attention was paid to acoustics to achieve the required STC rating to ensure privacy for confidential conversations.

Design settings were crafted to help calm patients, achieved through visual connections between spaces and the strategic placement of art featuring nature. A variety of beautiful environments provides a sense of reprieve while fostering social interaction

