Subscribe

Smoother landing for Napa County Airport wins

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 19, 2019, 7:45AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Napa County Airport runway rehabilitation

2030 Airport Road, Napa

Start date: April 2019 (with prep work in 2018)

Completion: October 2019

Estimated cost: $15 million ($13.9 million for site work)

Financing: Federal Aviation Administration, and Napa County grants

Owner: County of Napa

Contractor: Ghilotti Construction Company

Engineering: Mead & Hunt

Read profiles of the other winning projects.

Built in the 1940s by the U.S. Army, Napa County Airport’s concrete runways had aged and required rehabilitation. Mead & Hunt developed the engineering plan implemented by Alex Radovanovich. Project manager John Santos supervised Ghilotti Construction Company site work.

A full depth removal of concrete was needed in some areas, and the milling off of up to 2.5 inches in others. Crack-and-seat work was performed with a pneumatic roller and surface leveling, followed by layers of asphalt concrete 4 inches thick. Some areas needed an aggregate base buildup of 9-12 inches, plus 9 inches of asphalt.

Lime and cement treatments were performed 18 inches below subgrade at three runway locations. An existing shoulder was widened with an aggregate base and retrofit activities were conducted on another runway’s lighting electrical system.

The final phase involved grooving runways and striping surfaces. Some 62,000 tons of asphalt concrete were used as part of the work performed by up to 50 Ghilotti employees.

Ghilotti utilized a computer design model accurate to within one-thousandths of an inch to refurbish the runways. A 3D paving machine with an optical base lineup was used to measure precise horizontal/vertical paver angles. Ghilotti GPS manager Skylar Shearer deployed the high-tech mapping technology for precision grade checking and control when placing asphalt at thicknesses of as little as a quarter inch.

The airport remained open throughout the process. Airport Manager Greg Baer said pilots report runways are smoother. “The project came in on time and within budget,” Baer said.

Napa County Airport runway rehabilitation

2030 Airport Road, Napa

Start date: April 2019 (with prep work in 2018)

Completion: October 2019

Estimated cost: $15 million ($13.9 million for site work)

Financing: Federal Aviation Administration, and Napa County grants

Owner: County of Napa

Contractor: Ghilotti Construction Company

Engineering: Mead & Hunt

Read profiles of the other winning projects.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine