Paradise Ridge Winery rebuild after Tubbs Fire wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

Rising from the ashes of the Tubbs fire, reconstruction of the Paradise Ridge Winery Event Center is almost complete. The final reveal will be everything it was before, and more, which is a testament to the Byck family’s resilience and commitment to excellence, according to Don Tomasi, principal with TLCD Architecture, the firm that designed the rebuilt center.

This facility is beloved by the community, with thousands having attended numerous events over the years including wine tastings, weddings, receptions, other formal celebrations, and regular events such as its Wines & Sunsets Program – voted the Best Winery Event in Sonoma County in 2017.

The new event center features exterior decks, offering sweeping views over the winery’s vineyards to the Santa Rosa Plain below.

While the size and overall layout are similar to before, the redesign reflects the area’s regional character. The building form will be instantly recognizable, however, exterior details and materials with be different and more sophisticated.

Numerous refinements to building interiors complete the transformation of this special facility. For example, new rooftop clerestory windows allow more natural light inside.

Sustainability was a key focus of the project, and both the building and new landscape are evidence of the commitment to land stewardship, sustainability and respect. The building is fully compliant with Wildland-Urban Interface fire-resistive mandates and stands as an example of how to build responsibly in fire-prone areas without sacrificing design quality.