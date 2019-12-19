Sonoma County high school multipurpose building wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

With a budget for one building and the desire to help Rancho Cotate High School offer as many programs as possible, the Kevin MacQuarrie team at WLC Architects sought to do something extraordinary: Create a single building to house three functions – a gymnasium for athletic programs; a theater for the drama, orchestra, band and dance; plus classrooms to support these activities and an innovative audio/visual system.

The result is the Rancho Cotate theater, academic and gymnasium (TAG) Building.

Attached classrooms include both traditional and specially designed learning spaces supporting music, dance and audio/visual programs. There are dance practice rooms; band and orchestra rooms with storage and recording capabilities; a loading dock to easily move marching band equipment to the football field; audio/visual classrooms with advanced media technology, and a recording lab with a green screen wall.

There is a modern weight facility for physical education and athletic programs, and a gym that accommodates nearly 2,000 spectators cheering for Cougar basketball, volleyball, badminton and wrestling.

Using Sonoma State’s Green Music Center as inspiration, WLC Architects designed a completely unique space. The theater and gymnasium portion of the TAG building with a double-sided stage opens to the gym and to the theater, depending on the event, and maintains complete sound integrity within each section.

This means those attending a poetry reading in the 250-seat theater will not be affected by noise in the gymnasium should a basketball game be underway.